TON Foundation Introduces Society DAO New Governance Model, Charting TON’s Path To Decentralization

In Brief TON Foundation has introduced the Society DAO governance model, which is aimed at serving as the organizing body for ecosystem functions.

Organization responsible for promoting projects on The Open Network (TON) blockchain, TON Foundation introduced the Society DAO, a new governance model.

This governance framework is designed to enhance decentralization, transparency, inclusion, competition, autonomy, participation, and resilience by democratizing access to financial, socio-political, and human capital.

Society DAO will serve as the organizing body for essential ecosystem functions and will include founding members such as TON Core, which handles core development, upgrades, and maintenance of the blockchain; TON Studio, which focuses on developer experience, TON Society, which manages community operations, and the Wallet in Telegram, which promotes payment adoption.

The TON Foundation will support the DAO by reporting on its goals, key performance indicators (KPIs), and strategies, ensuring compliance, and providing grants and other resources. Society DAO aims to expand by incorporating proven and reputable community teams that can propose and execute plans aligned with the ecosystem’s objectives. It will also welcome new contributors in various roles, including marketing, application development, technology, stablecoin integration, decentralized finance (DeFi), community growth, identity, and more.

Society DAO will publish the goals of the TON ecosystem, allowing DAO members to propose relevant strategies with specific, time-bound key results for achieving these objectives. Additionally, relevant members will assess proposals within specialized working groups. Upon receiving DAO approval, the Foundation will fund the plans, while the community team will be responsible for monitoring progress and performance.

Society DAO Sets Ambitious Goals For TON Ecosystem, Aiming For Real-World Impact By 2025

Among the entity’s initial goals are positioning TON as a gateway to real-world cryptocurrency use cases, establishing it as the most stable and scalable blockchain, and growing the developer and user community within super application markets. Society DAO plans to publicly share key initiatives and expected results for the first half of 2025 by January 2025.

Moreover, in 2025, Society DAO intends to enhance its transparency and community-driven focus by launching a public debate and voting platform. This platform will utilize TON Society on-chain badges as a reputation marker, enabling active community members to have a say in decision-making processes. Once operational, this platform will allow DAO members to be informed by the genuine opinions of the active community.

Overall, Society DAO aims to position the TON community for greater competitiveness, decentralization, and resilience. Its ultimate goal is to establish a reliable and scalable organizational structure. As this model continues to be validated, it is anticipated to foster an autonomous community capable of collective action.

