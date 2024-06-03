TNA Protocol Releases New BN Token And Conducts Airdrop For All Users On June 5

In Brief TNA Protocol will launch a BN token airdrop, considering users’ TNA name holdings, balances, and activities engagement to determine rewards.

Naming and data availability (DA) protocol for Bitcoin TNA (TNA) announced its intentions to initiate the launch of the upcoming BN token airdrop at 12:00 pm UTC on June 5th.

The BN token serves as the ecosystem token for TNA, facilitating various functions and encouraging engagement within the protocol. It enables users to stake for subname issuance, reduce registration fees, and access airdrops. Furthermore, the token plays a crucial role within the TNA Core, the DA layer for Bitcoin, allowing participants to act as node operators and participate in the protocol’s expansion.

The airdrop event is open to all users and will consider various factors to determine participant rewards, including TNA name holdings, TNA token balances, and participation in TNA activities such as name auctions and trading. Participants will receive airdrop scores based on their main name score with an x9 boost, main name influence score, subname score with an x4 boost, TNA holding score with an x6 boost, TNA trading score, and referral and auction scores with the latter offering an x2 boost. Higher scores will result in larger BN airdrops.

🚀 We're excited to announce that the $BN airdrop will kick off on 📆 June 5 at 12 PM UTC!



Ready to be part of a new chapter in the vibrant TNA ecosystem?



📈 Here's how – $BN Airdrop Intro: https://t.co/0NZJUf4P1N



Join our TG for updates and discussions! 🌟:… pic.twitter.com/qnsDtxkP68 — TNA (@TNA_Protocol) June 3, 2024

TNA Collaborates With Macaron DEX, Unveils Enhanced Engagement Features

TNA is a protocol developed for issuing and overseeing unique name assets specific to the Bitcoin mainnet. Tapnames, TNA’s native assets, consist of human-readable names, which are associated with wallet addresses across different networks within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Utilizing the Sparse-Merkle Tree structure and its TNA Core framework, TNA ensures decentralized naming services and facilitates seamless interoperability across diverse blockchain ecosystems, thereby improving usability and asset management within the Bitcoin network. The project receives support from MH Ventures, CSP DAO, and Cogitent Ventures.

Recently, TNA formed a partnership with the decentralized exchange (DEX) on Bitlayer, Macaron, and introduced new features aimed at enhancing engagement. These features include name coupons with subname minting, smart name generation, and bulk checkout to streamline gas costs.

