The Graph Introduces Geo Genesis App, Transforming Knowledge Organization In Web3

In Brief The Graph has introduced Geo Genesis, an intuitive and user-friendly web application that enables users to directly manage and organize knowledge on its platform.

Blockchain data indexing protocol, The Graph announced that it has introduced Geo Genesis, an application designed to organize knowledge within Web3. Geo Genesis makes it possible for individuals, regardless of their technical knowledge, to engage in the creation and management of “Spaces”—collaborative hubs that focus on organizing, sharing, and governing knowledge.

The Graph’s foundation is rooted in the idea of enabling knowledge within the Web3 ecosystem. After several years of technological development, including the introduction of the GRC-20 data standard, this vision has now come to fruition. With Geo Genesis, The Graph is ushering in a new wave of decentralized applications (dApps) that center on knowledge rather than assets alone.

Geo Genesis is an intuitive, user-friendly web application that allows people to directly manage and organize knowledge on The Graph. Its core functionality revolves around “Spaces,” where communities can come together to share and govern knowledge. These Spaces foster collaboration and feature decentralized governance tools based on the modular Aragon OSx framework, designed to help communities reach consensus efficiently. Over time, each space can implement customizable governance processes, providing foundational elements for creating and sharing verifiable, open, and composable knowledge.

Geo Genesis is accessible to everyone and empowers all users to contribute to organizing knowledge on Web3. According to Yaniv Tal, co-founder of The Graph and founder of Geo, Web3 is centered around information, and Geo Genesis marks the realization of a platform that organizes knowledge into dynamic, interconnected knowledge graphs. The recent GRC-20 standard enhances Web3 knowledge graphs by creating a unified framework that enables the seamless exchange, adaptability, and composability of information across dApps, fostering dynamic knowledge spaces that can evolve with the community’s needs.

The initial launch of Geo Genesis offers early access with a default governance model featuring Editors and Members. Editors, as experts, participate in governance voting, while Members contribute to the space’s development. During this early phase, users can request invites to join and create initial Spaces, as well as browse existing knowledge graphs to see how content is governed. The platform’s first example focuses on Crypto News, illustrating how knowledge graphs can structure news stories and related facts more effectively. As the platform progresses, communities will gain the flexibility to fully customize their governance structures. Early adopters are encouraged to explore and shape the future of decentralized knowledge sharing on Geo Genesis.

What Is The GRC-20 Data Standard?

The Graph serves as a key data source for the decentralized internet. It is recognized as the original decentralized data marketplace, having introduced and standardized subgraphs, making it the primary method for indexing and accessing blockchain data within Web3. Since its inception in 2018, The Graph has empowered tens of thousands of developers to create subgraphs for dApps across more than 80 blockchains, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, Polygon, Celo, Fantom, Gnosis, and Avalanche.

In November of the previous year, The Graph unveiled the GRC-20 data standard for Web3, which defines how information should be structured, shared, and interconnected across dApps. GRC-20 provides a standardized framework for knowledge, enabling the full realization of an open, verifiable, and composable Web3 ecosystem.

It organizes knowledge in a structured yet adaptable manner, utilizing core concepts such as “Spaces” to group related information, “Entities” and “Relations” to represent individual data points, and “Types” to add structure to the data. This approach ensures both independent control and global connectivity, making it easier to share and manage knowledge across decentralized systems.

