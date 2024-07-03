Lifestyle News Report Technology
July 03, 2024

The Chain Hunters Initiates Genesis NFT Sale And Opens Beta Test For Its Web3 Game

by
Published: July 03, 2024
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 03, 2024 at 6:22 am

In Brief

Oasys announced that its Web3 game “The Chain Hunters” has initiated the genesis NFT sale and open beta test.

Public gaming blockchain Oasys (OAS) announced that its Web3 game “The Chain Hunters” has initiated the genesis NFT sale and open beta test. 

All participants joining the beta test will receive a free S-character non-fungible token (NFT) by participating in the game. The event is currently ongoing and scheduled to conclude at 23:59 JST on July 25th. 

The open beta version aims to enhance the platform through load testing and user feedback before the official release. Notably, user game data will carry over to the official release, providing players with a seamless experience. Throughout the open beta period, “bounty events” will occur every one to two weeks, offering users opportunities to win rewards from a 10 million yen reward pool.

Meanwhile, the genesis NFT sale, which also begins today, offers a price of 45,000 coins per item for allow list holders and 50,000 coins for all other users. The sale includes 600 NFTs available. The NFTs offer significant advantages in hunting bounties, providing tools that enhance performance in ranking battles. During the beta test period, players using these tokens can earn diamonds valued at 40,000 yen each, which can be converted into OAS tokens or Amazon Gifts.

In addition, The Chain Hunters announced another activity, granting fifty randomly selected individuals with an Amazon code worth up to 10,000 yen. To participate, users are encouraged to follow the Chain Hunters account on social media platform X and repost the announcement. The campaign will conclude at 23:59 JST on July 9th.

Mint Town Collaborates With Blocksmith To Introduce The Chain Hunters

The Chain Hunters is the RPG-style Web3 game where players engage in play-to-earn mechanics. Set in the “Afterworld,” a realm where humanity has fallen, and demi-humans and androids wander, users take on the role of bounty hunters. Their task is to defeat various bounties to earn “diamonds.”

It is a newly announced game crafted by Mint Town, the same company behind the “Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-” Web3 game, made in collaboration with Blocksmith. Looking ahead, the company plans to launch its point-earning service globally, which enables players to accumulate points by playing free games.

