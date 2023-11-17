News Report Technology
November 17, 2023

Mint Town Partners with OKX Ventures for “Captain Tsubasa – RIVALS”, Aims to Strengthen Web3 Gaming

by
Published: November 17, 2023 at 8:26 am Updated: November 17, 2023 at 8:26 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 17, 2023 at 8:26 am

In Brief

Mint Town partners with OKX Ventures for “Captain Tsubasa – RIVALS” in an effort to strengthen Web3 Gaming sphere.

Mint Town Partners with OKX Ventures for "Captain Tsubasa - RIVALS", Aims to Strengthen Web3 Gaming

Software development company Mint Town announced its collaboration with Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-, a venture jointly operated by BLOCKSMITH & Co., a subsidiary handling KLab’s Web3-related business. 

Mint Town also announced a partnership with OKX Ventures, the venture arm of OKX, a global virtual currency exchange. 

The strategic move aims to foster the widespread adoption of Web3 gaming technologies. OKX, renowned for sponsoring top sports teams like Manchester City FC will now extend to the immersive world of the web3 game “Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS.”

Holistic Web3 Gaming Collaboration with OKX Ventures

The collaboration comprises funding, marketing and business development through the involvement of OKX Ventures. This partnership marks the start of a broader collaboration strategy, laying the foundation for potential future engagements, including game development and token listing on the OKX chain.

Leveraging the collective strengths of both entities, this collaboration aims to shape a forward-looking blockchain ecosystem that integrates gaming, financial and technological aspects.

Mint Town and OKX’s Future Plans for Blockchain Development

The collaboration aims to pioneer advancements in the Web3 space, establishing a template for future industry collaborations. Mint Town’s strategic collaboration with Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS and its partnership with OKX Ventures signals that the initiative aims to pave the way for a multifaceted engagement. 

The web3 gaming platform anticipates a future where blockchain ecosystems flourish, driven by innovative game development and token integration on the OKX chain. 

About The Author

Anya is a seasoned IT writer with a passion for exploring cutting-edge topics in the tech industry, including generative AI, Web3 gamification, and large language models (LLMs). Holding a degree in interpretation, she possesses a unique blend of linguistic expertise and technical acumen. Her inquiring mind and extensive experience allow her to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of technological innovation. Anya is dedicated to uncovering insights and trends across diverse language segments of the Internet, bringing a visionary perspective to her work. Through her articles, she aims to bridge the gap between complex IT concepts and a global audience, making technology accessible and engaging for readers worldwide.

Anna Sharygina
Anna Sharygina

