Mint Town Partners with OKX Ventures for “Captain Tsubasa – RIVALS”, Aims to Strengthen Web3 Gaming

Mint Town partners with OKX Ventures for "Captain Tsubasa – RIVALS" in an effort to strengthen Web3 Gaming sphere.

Software development company Mint Town announced its collaboration with Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-, a venture jointly operated by BLOCKSMITH & Co., a subsidiary handling KLab’s Web3-related business.

Mint Town also announced a partnership with OKX Ventures, the venture arm of OKX, a global virtual currency exchange.



The strategic move aims to foster the widespread adoption of Web3 gaming technologies. OKX, renowned for sponsoring top sports teams like Manchester City FC will now extend to the immersive world of the web3 game “Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS.”

Holistic Web3 Gaming Collaboration with OKX Ventures

The collaboration comprises funding, marketing and business development through the involvement of OKX Ventures. This partnership marks the start of a broader collaboration strategy, laying the foundation for potential future engagements, including game development and token listing on the OKX chain.

Leveraging the collective strengths of both entities, this collaboration aims to shape a forward-looking blockchain ecosystem that integrates gaming, financial and technological aspects.

Mint Town and OKX’s Future Plans for Blockchain Development

The collaboration aims to pioneer advancements in the Web3 space, establishing a template for future industry collaborations. Mint Town’s strategic collaboration with Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS and its partnership with OKX Ventures signals that the initiative aims to pave the way for a multifaceted engagement.



The web3 gaming platform anticipates a future where blockchain ecosystems flourish, driven by innovative game development and token integration on the OKX chain.

