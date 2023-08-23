Terra Temporarily Suspends Website Amid Phishing Scam Worries

Danil Myakin Edited and fact-checked

Terra, a Layer-1 blockchain, recently confronted significant security threats head-on. Taking decisive action to protect its users following a compromise of its website by hackers, Terra proactively took the step to freeze its domain.

Over the course of a weekend, hackers launched a series of phishing attacks that targeted Terra’s website, leading the company to take the precautionary measure of freezing its domain, terra.money. This rapid response aimed to shield users from potential phishing threats that could arise.

On August 22nd, Terra issued an announcement, urging users to refrain from interacting with any sites under its domain until receiving an “all-clear” signal. However, the company has faced its share of challenges, including delays attributed to third-party responses.

1/ Update: The terra(dot) money domains have successfully been frozen to prevent further user phishing scams, but a full resolution is still underway.



Please read the following 🧵 for more information 👇 — Terra 🌍 Powered by LUNA 🌕 (@terra_money) August 22, 2023

Terra’s Rocky Journey: A Backtrack

Prior to the phishing incident, the project was already grappling with substantial setbacks. The seismic shock in May 2022 resulted in the collapse of Terra’s digital ecosystem, erasing a staggering $40 billion from the cryptocurrency realm and inducing waves of panic across the industry.

During the same month, Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin UST experienced a dramatic decline, erasing $800 billion from cryptocurrency markets.

As part of a strategic response to address the prevailing threats, Terra’s multichain wallet, Station Wallet, introduced crucial updates aimed at enhancing user security.

Station Wallet, a tool that empowers users to access decentralized applications on platforms such as Terra, Juno, and Kujira, advised users to refrain from using its desktop and mobile apps until safety assurances were implemented.

6/ Station Web App:



The Station web app is now live at a new domain (https://t.co/6KNftqiaox), and can be accessed here: — Station 🛰 (@StationWallet) August 22, 2023

Price Impact and Community Sentiment

Despite the turbulence surrounding the project due to security concerns and operational setbacks, the token’s price demonstrated resilience. Contrary to what one might expect in such situations, the value of the token did not experience a significant dip.

During the time of writing this blog, the Terra team did not provide any other updates on the situation. The issue remains unresolved, and the website remains inaccessible to users.

The community eagerly awaits further announcements and clarity on the matter.

