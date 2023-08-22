Friend.tech’s Elite Earners: Who Profited the Most?

Published: Aug 22, 2023 at 3:02 am Updated: Aug 22, 2023 at 3:40 am
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Friend.Tech hasn’t just been profitable for its creators; influencers have also cashed in. Top accounts on app have raked in over $10k.


Friend Tech swiftly rose to popularity as a social platform where users can buy “shares” of their own profiles. This approach allowed X (former Twitter) users to monetize and speculate on their own social presence.

In this piece, we’ll dive into the top users and influencers who’ve reaped significant rewards within the app.

Unmasking the Top Earners

Friend Tech users have reportedly raked impressive amounts, exceeding $10k within just a fortnight. But do these gains distribute evenly across the platform, or do specific standout players emerge?

Upon diving deep into the earnings of 200 prominent CT accounts, several names emerge as leading earners on Friend Tech. Some of the notable earners include:

RankWalletTwitter usernameNameEarning (USD)Earning (ETH)
10x4e5f7e4a774bd30b9bdca7eb84ce3681a71676e1cobieCobie$145.6k82.6729
20xfd7232e66a69e1ae01e1e0ea8fab4776e2d325a90xRacerAltRacer$102.8k58.7111
30xef42b587e4a3d33f88fa499be1d80c676ff7a226HsakaTradesFaZe Banks$100.8k57.1590
40xcc3dbd4dbc9637e35ecf4f781eed12fae50388b8Banks朱溯 🐂$76.2k45.3163
50xbfb0def5dea6e14b149fbca0beccf4386247b561zhusu$59.0k33.6616
60xecd55f15f1b1d5eb2d6627f69a2d93161b0c572d0xSisyphusSisyphus$57.2k33.3262
70xe9825fd47c5d863b1aecba3707abcc7c8b49b88dblknoiz06Ansem 🎒$53.3k30.8783

It’s imperative to note that this list represents only a subset of the high earners on FT, specifically the 200 accounts analyzed. For a comprehensive overview, the Dune dashboard offers an exhaustive list of FT earners with earnings exceeding $10.

Decoding  Earning Patterns

Upon analyzing the data, a clear pattern emerges: influencers who skillfully migrated their followers from X (previously Twitter) to Friend.Tech are the ones experiencing significant gains. While the majority of users earn modestly, a small group stands out with substantial earnings. This gap emphasizes the vital importance of an actively engaged audience for modern influencers.

The key factor propelling the success of these select accounts lies in the influencers’ robust follower base. Their ongoing interaction, strategic acumen, and early adoption positioning — played a role in their remarkable earnings.

The Essence Beyond the Numbers

Friend Tech’s earnings paint a vivid picture of how early adoption by influencers can spell success. Influencers who are swift to recognize and capitalize on new trends or platforms often lead in earnings.

This proactive approach allows them to harness the initial wave of hype and convert it into substantial profit.However, while a select few benefit immensely, many others secure modest gains, emphasizing the need for more equitable opportunities within decentralized platforms.

As these platforms mature, ensuring an even playing field will be crucial for both inclusivity and long-term sustainability. For users and investors alike, understanding these dynamics can pave the way for better decision-making in the ever-evolving world of decentralized technologies.

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

