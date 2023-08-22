Friend.tech’s Elite Earners: Who Profited the Most?

Victor Dey Edited and fact-checked

Friend Tech swiftly rose to popularity as a social platform where users can buy “shares” of their own profiles. This approach allowed X (former Twitter) users to monetize and speculate on their own social presence.

In this piece, we’ll dive into the top users and influencers who’ve reaped significant rewards within the app.

Unmasking the Top Earners

Friend Tech users have reportedly raked impressive amounts, exceeding $10k within just a fortnight. But do these gains distribute evenly across the platform, or do specific standout players emerge?

Upon diving deep into the earnings of 200 prominent CT accounts, several names emerge as leading earners on Friend Tech. Some of the notable earners include:

Rank Wallet Twitter username Name Earning (USD) Earning (ETH) 1 0x4e5f7e4a774bd30b9bdca7eb84ce3681a71676e1 cobie Cobie $145.6k 82.6729 2 0xfd7232e66a69e1ae01e1e0ea8fab4776e2d325a9 0xRacerAlt Racer $102.8k 58.7111 3 0xef42b587e4a3d33f88fa499be1d80c676ff7a226 HsakaTrades FaZe Banks $100.8k 57.1590 4 0xcc3dbd4dbc9637e35ecf4f781eed12fae50388b8 Banks 朱溯 🐂 $76.2k 45.3163 5 0xbfb0def5dea6e14b149fbca0beccf4386247b561 zhusu $59.0k 33.6616 6 0xecd55f15f1b1d5eb2d6627f69a2d93161b0c572d 0xSisyphus Sisyphus $57.2k 33.3262 7 0xe9825fd47c5d863b1aecba3707abcc7c8b49b88d blknoiz06 Ansem 🎒 $53.3k 30.8783

It’s imperative to note that this list represents only a subset of the high earners on FT, specifically the 200 accounts analyzed. For a comprehensive overview, the Dune dashboard offers an exhaustive list of FT earners with earnings exceeding $10.

Decoding Earning Patterns

Upon analyzing the data, a clear pattern emerges: influencers who skillfully migrated their followers from X (previously Twitter) to Friend.Tech are the ones experiencing significant gains. While the majority of users earn modestly, a small group stands out with substantial earnings. This gap emphasizes the vital importance of an actively engaged audience for modern influencers.

The key factor propelling the success of these select accounts lies in the influencers’ robust follower base. Their ongoing interaction, strategic acumen, and early adoption positioning — played a role in their remarkable earnings.

The Essence Beyond the Numbers

Friend Tech’s earnings paint a vivid picture of how early adoption by influencers can spell success. Influencers who are swift to recognize and capitalize on new trends or platforms often lead in earnings.

This proactive approach allows them to harness the initial wave of hype and convert it into substantial profit.However, while a select few benefit immensely, many others secure modest gains, emphasizing the need for more equitable opportunities within decentralized platforms.

As these platforms mature, ensuring an even playing field will be crucial for both inclusivity and long-term sustainability. For users and investors alike, understanding these dynamics can pave the way for better decision-making in the ever-evolving world of decentralized technologies.

