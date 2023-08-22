Friend.tech’s Elite Earners: Who Profited the Most?

In Brief
Friend.Tech hasn't just been profitable for its creators; influencers have also cashed in. Top accounts on app have raked in over $10k.
Friend Tech swiftly rose to popularity as a social platform where users can buy “shares” of their own profiles. This approach allowed X (former Twitter) users to monetize and speculate on their own social presence.
In this piece, we’ll dive into the top users and influencers who’ve reaped significant rewards within the app.
Unmasking the Top Earners
Friend Tech users have reportedly raked impressive amounts, exceeding $10k within just a fortnight. But do these gains distribute evenly across the platform, or do specific standout players emerge?
Upon diving deep into the earnings of 200 prominent CT accounts, several names emerge as leading earners on Friend Tech. Some of the notable earners include:
|Rank
|Wallet
|Twitter username
|Name
|Earning (USD)
|Earning (ETH)
|1
|0x4e5f7e4a774bd30b9bdca7eb84ce3681a71676e1
|cobie
|Cobie
|$145.6k
|82.6729
|2
|0xfd7232e66a69e1ae01e1e0ea8fab4776e2d325a9
|0xRacerAlt
|Racer
|$102.8k
|58.7111
|3
|0xef42b587e4a3d33f88fa499be1d80c676ff7a226
|HsakaTrades
|FaZe Banks
|$100.8k
|57.1590
|4
|0xcc3dbd4dbc9637e35ecf4f781eed12fae50388b8
|Banks
|朱溯 🐂
|$76.2k
|45.3163
|5
|0xbfb0def5dea6e14b149fbca0beccf4386247b561
|zhusu
|$59.0k
|33.6616
|6
|0xecd55f15f1b1d5eb2d6627f69a2d93161b0c572d
|0xSisyphus
|Sisyphus
|$57.2k
|33.3262
|7
|0xe9825fd47c5d863b1aecba3707abcc7c8b49b88d
|blknoiz06
|Ansem 🎒
|$53.3k
|30.8783
It’s imperative to note that this list represents only a subset of the high earners on FT, specifically the 200 accounts analyzed. For a comprehensive overview, the Dune dashboard offers an exhaustive list of FT earners with earnings exceeding $10.
Decoding Earning Patterns
Upon analyzing the data, a clear pattern emerges: influencers who skillfully migrated their followers from X (previously Twitter) to Friend.Tech are the ones experiencing significant gains. While the majority of users earn modestly, a small group stands out with substantial earnings. This gap emphasizes the vital importance of an actively engaged audience for modern influencers.
The key factor propelling the success of these select accounts lies in the influencers’ robust follower base. Their ongoing interaction, strategic acumen, and early adoption positioning — played a role in their remarkable earnings.
The Essence Beyond the Numbers
Friend Tech’s earnings paint a vivid picture of how early adoption by influencers can spell success. Influencers who are swift to recognize and capitalize on new trends or platforms often lead in earnings.
This proactive approach allows them to harness the initial wave of hype and convert it into substantial profit.However, while a select few benefit immensely, many others secure modest gains, emphasizing the need for more equitable opportunities within decentralized platforms.
As these platforms mature, ensuring an even playing field will be crucial for both inclusivity and long-term sustainability. For users and investors alike, understanding these dynamics can pave the way for better decision-making in the ever-evolving world of decentralized technologies.
