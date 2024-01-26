TeamViewer to Utilize Almer’s Arc 2 Headsets for Remote Support Using AR Technology

Remote IT support provider TeamViewer announced a partnership with Almer, an augmented reality (AR) startup and will be using its AR headset. Almer’s Arc 2 headset allows for remote collaboration as if individuals were physically present, along with augmentation of the wearer’s environment with relevant information.

“It will facilitate communication and guidance between experts and workers situated in different locations. By overlaying digital instructions onto real-world environments, workers can receive precise guidance and instructions, leading to improved efficiency and productivity,” Sebastian Beetschen, CEO and co-founder of Almer told Metaverse Post.

Another practical use case involves the guidance of logistics workers. Beetschen added that augmented reality headsets can be employed to provide step-by-step instructions to workers in the logistics sector, ensuring that tasks are performed accurately and efficiently.

The technology also can automatically confirm the completion of tasks, streamlining workflow processes and minimizing errors.

Almer’s latest model – Arc 2 – features a 25MP camera, beamforming microphones, built-in speakers and a holographic see-through screen with 8-hour battery life. The company asserts the device weighs 138 grams and is four times lighter than Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

“It has exceptional image quality, surpassing even industry-leading devices like the Apple Vision Pro with an impressive 120 pixels per degree and it offers fast charging capabilities, enabling users to reach an 80% charge within a mere 15 minutes,” said Almer’s Beetschen.

Empowering Industrial Productivity with AR Solutions

The partnership will enable TeamViewer to expand into untapped opportunities with industrial companies. Meanwhile, Almer will be able to scale its operations and advance AR adoption.

“Approximately 80 percent of the global workforce does not work at a desk but at a company’s frontline, and most of them currently benefit very little from digital transformation. There is immense potential for efficiency and productivity gains by enhancing the frontline work with digital tools and connecting this huge part of the global workforce to their companies’ backend system,” said Mei Dent, chief product and technology officer at TeamViewer.

“Our joint offering with Almer allows companies to explore how Augmented Reality opens new opportunities for business and operations and massively increases the speed of their digitalization efforts,” Dent added.

Sebastian Beetschen outlined that “downtime of machines can cost up to 50000$/min” – hence emphasizes the cost-saving potential of AR in machine servicing. He further highlighted its economic benefits and return on investment (ROI) for companies.

“The cost-saving potential of using AR to service all installed machines for the 10 largest tooling-machine manufacturers in DACH alone accounts for £7.9 billion per year,” Beetschen added.

Almer was founded in 2021 by Sebastian Beetschen and Timon Binder. Sebastian was working on the Hololens 2 at Microsoft Research and felt the AR opportunity extended beyond clunky helmet-like apparatus.



Beetschen felt he could make a more compact, comfortable, and affordable AR device and teamed up with Timon, a former jet fighter pilot, who recognized the potential. Timon brought his experience with AR jet fighter helmets that led to the creation of the Almer Arc headset.

Initially, Almer is focusing on the Swiss industry and will soon expand into the neighboring DACH (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) regions before going global.

