Peaq Teams Up with Fetch.ai and Bosch to Innovate DePIN with AI and IoT Integration

by Victor Dey

In Brief Peaq has joined Fetch.ai Foundation alongside Fetch.ai and Bosch to bolster DePIN development leveraging AI and IoT technologies.

The Fetch.ai Foundation announced that RWA blockchain platform peaq is now a member of its alliance, joining Fetch.ai and IoT manufacturer Bosch. With its expertise in decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs), peaq aims to bolster the Foundation’s endeavors in advancing AI and decentralization in the Economy of Things.

This collaboration expands upon the successful partnership between Fetch.ai, Bosch, and peaq, which is nearing its mainnet launch. Previously, the trio collaborated on a project involving a Bosch XDK device transformed into a smart sensor hub, capable of maximizing rewards by utilizing Fetch.ai AI Agents.

By becoming part of the Foundation, peaq seeks to provide the underlying infrastructure to enhance AI-driven automation in the Economy of Things. The partnership aims to pave the way for integration of AI Agents into real-world decentralized applications and DePINs, facilitating innovations across various domains, including smart mobility, energy management and data crowdsourcing.

“peaq’s network fundamentals are primed for IoT use cases, with the high throughput, fast transactions, and low fees that such applications need to compete with Web2 rivals. Such features compliment Fetch.ai’s AI capabilities, which focus on creating autonomous economic agents that can perform tasks, make decisions, and interact with both digital and physical environments,” Leonard Dorlöchter, co-founder of peaq told MPost.

Leveraging AI and IoT to Bolster DePIN

The Fetch.ai Foundation, dedicated to advancing AI and Web3 technologies, views the partnership with peaq as a strategic move towards promoting a decentralized and user-centric environment. Through this alliance, both organizations aim to shape the future of intelligent automation in the Economy of Things while fostering innovation and accessibility in decentralized technologies.

Last year, peaq, Fetch.ai, and Bosch collaborated on a pilot project, transforming a Bosch SDK device into a cross-DePIN smart sensor hub powered by a Fetch.ai AI Agent. This initiative lays the groundwork for forthcoming collaborations among the trio.

Builders and businesses are expected to benefit from the integration of AI Agents into their applications, enabling functionalities such as self-managing power grids and dynamic vehicle charging marketplaces. Additionally, device owners will have the opportunity to leverage AI Agents to optimize their rewards by connecting to multiple DePINs.

“The long-term aspirations of peaq, Fetch.ai and Bosch within the Fetch.ai Foundation revolve around leveraging their combined strengths in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and IoT manufacturing to pioneer the future of intelligent automation in the Economy of Things,” peaq’s Dorlöchter told MPost. “We envision a decentralized, efficient, and user-centric digital ecosystem where AI agents, powered by Fetch.ai’s AI capabilities, interact with peaq’s secure and scalable blockchain infrastructure and Bosch’s advanced IoT devices.”

