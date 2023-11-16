Swell Unveils Super swETH Vault Powered by Enzyme’s Ethereum Staking Technology

Enzyme is driving Swell Network's Super swETH Vault initiative, designed to incentivize staking participants and foster decentralization in the Ethereum staking ecosystem.

Enzyme Finance announced its collaboration with Swell Network, introducing the Super swETH Vault. This initiative is designed to reward Ethereum stakers and enhance decentralization in the Ethereum staking ecosystem.

Swell, a non-custodial liquid staking protocol, has already staked over 48,000 ETH and is advancing its mission through the Enzyme-powered Vault.

The Enzyme Vault stands out by offering lucrative yields for stETH holders. It achieves this by channeling 100% of Swell’s DAO commission to Vault depositors. This approach is complemented by staking yield and Pearls, which are redeemable for SWELL tokens at the end of Swell’s Voyage airdrop campaign.

Model not only incentivizes participation but also aids in diversifying Ethereum staking across various operators, thereby upholding Ethereum’s credible neutrality.

Enzyme, renowned for its on-chain asset management protocol, provides the infrastructure that powers the Super swETH Vault. Enzyme’s non-custodial smart contracts ensure stakers maintain self-custody of their funds. Its automated reporting and live dashboard enable easy tracking of the Vault’s progress in real time.

The Drive Towards Decentralized Staking

Swell’s approach to tackling centralization risks in the liquid staking market is noteworthy. Swell’s strategy via the Enzyme Vault actively targets redistributing the significantly centralized staked ETH currently under the control of a single protocol.

This approach aims to mitigate centralization risks associated with staked ETH. This process leverages Enzyme’s native Lido unstaking feature to unstake stETH from Lido and swap it for Swell’s liquid staking token, swETH.

Participants in the Super swETH Vault stand to gain boosted yields from staking rewards, redirected Swell DAO revenue, and Pearls for the $SWELL Voyage airdrop. The Vault is open to stETH and ETH deposits, with the flexibility to withdraw after an initial lock-in period.

As the digital asset landscape evolves, Swell’s collaboration with Enzyme marks a significant advancement in decentralized finance (DeFi) and Ethereum staking. This collaboration illustrates a major progression in the field.

The initiative highlights the increasing focus on innovation and security within blockchain technology. It could set new standards for liquidity and asset management in the DeFi sector.

