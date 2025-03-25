Supra Acquires Blockpour And Rebrands It As OpenBlocks.ai To Pioneer AI-Agentic Cross-Chain Future

In Brief Supra announced the acquisition of Blockpour, which will be rebranded as OpenBlocks, reflecting a strategic focus on AI-powered cross-chain solutions designed to enhance blockchain interoperability and efficiency.

Company specializing in oracle price feeds and verifiable randomness, Supra announced the acquisition of Blockpour, a well-established provider of blockchain tooling and data solutions. Following the acquisition, Blockpour will undergo a rebranding and operate under the name OpenBlocks. This transition represents more than just a name change–it reflects a shared vision for the future, with a strategic focus on AI-powered, cross-chain transactional solutions aimed at enhancing blockchain interoperability and efficiency.

“This acquisition not only enriches our technological capabilities but also enhances the overall user experience across the blockchain ecosystem,” said Joshua Tobkin, CEO and co-founder of Supra, in a written statement. “With OpenBlocks’ data-driven approach and our IntraLayer technology, we are poised to drive significant industry transformation,” he added.

Recognized as the first Layer 1 blockchain with full vertical integration, Supra has built its foundation on native oracle price feeds, decentralized verifiable randomness (dVRF), cross-chain communication, and automation capabilities. These elements form the basis of its IntraLayer architecture, which is designed to function as a coordination and execution hub for the entire digital finance ecosystem. With the addition of OpenBlocks, Supra seeks to expand its offerings by providing advanced tools, products, and services that enable developers to fully leverage the opportunities unlocked by IntraLayer, bringing the industry closer to a seamlessly interconnected, AI-driven cross-chain future.

The acquisition of Blockpour by Supra is a strategic move to integrate Blockpour’s vast data resources and cutting-edge tooling into Supra’s growing ecosystem. As the company transitions to OpenBlocks, both teams share a unified vision of advancing AI-powered cross-chain solutions for users across Web3 and beyond. This collaboration is expected to accelerate the development of next-generation products and services, combining the strengths and expertise of both organizations to drive innovation in the blockchain space.

OpenBlocks.ai Launches With AI Agents To Optimize Cross-Chain Interactions With Enhanced Efficiency And Security

With its rebrand to OpenBlocks.ai, the company will continue providing the reliable on-chain data products previously associated with Blockpour while advancing new innovations in blockchain technology. As part of this evolution, OpenBlocks.ai is developing a suite of AI agents designed to operate within Supra’s IntraLayer architecture, optimizing cross-chain interactions with exceptional efficiency. These AI-driven solutions simplify complex cross-chain operations by utilizing predefined vaults and automated functions, ensuring security and minimizing errors. The goal is to enhance user control and oversight while streamlining the overall experience, making decentralized interactions more accessible and intuitive.

The integration of OpenBlocks.ai into the Supra ecosystem represents a major step toward AI-powered cross-chain innovation. By merging Supra’s IntraLayer technology with OpenBlocks’ expertise in blockchain data and analytics, this partnership is focused not only on developing more advanced tools but also on redefining how users engage with decentralized systems. Together, Supra and OpenBlocks are working toward a future where blockchain transactions are intelligent, automated, and seamlessly interconnected across multiple networks.

