Supra Partners With Killer Whales To Launch ‘Super dApp Showdown’ Developer Contest With $100M Ecosystem Fund

In Brief Supra launches “Super dApp Showdown” competition, allowing developers to vie for investments from its $100 million Ecosystem Fund.

Vertically integrated Layer 1 blockchain Supra announced the launch of the “Super dApp Showdown” developer competition, allowing participants to vie for investments from Supra’s recently established $100 million Ecosystem Fund.

In addition, the platform will provide winning teams with the opportunity to participate in Killer Whales‘ crypto-focused reality TV series. Moreover, winners can pitch their ideas to prominent investors, receive consultations from Supra’s team, access core services and the token launch platform, benefit from cross-promotion and marketing through Supra’s social media channels, and network with the blockchain’s ecosystem of venture capitalists and partners.

The first season of the contest invites talented blockchain developers to create and launch decentralized applications (dApps) on the Supra network. The “Super dApp Showdown” will offer a chance to showcase builder’s dApps to Supra’s audience, which includes over 500,000 verified unique token holders on their gamified community platform “Project Blast Off,” as well as a larger community of 1.3 million email subscribers.

The competition is set to commence in August and will span three months. Each week, the winning team’s Super dApp will be showcased on the Blast Off platform, featuring missions and quests designed to familiarize users with their project. The developers have the flexibility to determine the types of rewards available, which may include prizes, airdrops, in-game assets, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and more. Additionally, users can anticipate new rewards weekly for interacting with dApps, including giveaways, digital collectibles, and partner airdrops.

After the conclusion of the competition period, a panel of judges will select 12 winners across categories including DeFi, GameFi, Web3 Social, and others. The judging panel will comprise members from Supra’s leadership team, participants of the reality TV show Killer Whales, and experts from Supra’s key ecosystem partners such as Google Cloud, Republic Crypto, HashKey Capital. Importantly, the judging process will incorporate feedback from Supra’s community, who will have the opportunity to vote on dApps.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Killer Whales as our media partner for the Super dApp Showdown and beyond. At Supra, we understand that attracting the right builders and founders requires a combination of capital and exposure,” said Joshua Tobkin, CEO and Co-Founder of Supra, in a written statement. “Along with access to Supra’s $100 million Ecosystem Fund and 500k verified token holders, projects will also have the chance to get featured on Killer Whales, benefiting from their exceptional team, high-quality production, and significant visibility,” he added.

Developers interested in participating in the competition can register on the “Super dApp Showdown” application page.

Supra Network’s Core Capabilities

The competition provides participants with an opportunity to explore the functionalities of Supra’s Layer 1 network. This platform vertically integrates core blockchain and Oracle services, including price feeds, verifiable randomness generators, automation capabilities, and bridges, all into a unified, high-performance stack. The network supports Multi-VM, enabling developers from MoveVM and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchains to deploy dApps directly on Supra and participate in the competition. Future plans include support for SolanaVM and CosmWasm.

Furthermore, Supra utilizes the Moonshot consensus mechanism, which is known for its rapid performance and robust security features in handling data feeds. During its global testing phase, Supra showcased Moonshot’s capability to handle up to 530,000 transactions per second across 125 globally distributed nodes, achieving optimistic finality in 500 milliseconds and full finality in approximately 1.5–2 seconds.

The blockchain integrates vertically with its Distributed Oracle Agreement (DORA protocol), facilitating real-time data access for developing faster and more functional dApps across decentralized finance (DeFi), GameFi, and other blockchain use cases. Additionally, it features Supra’s decentralized, verifiable randomness generator, Supra dVRF, ensuring transparency and unpredictability in random outcomes for games, prize draws, and similar applications.

“We expect to catalyze developers to build projects they can’t build anywhere else to showcase Supra’s potential,” said Joshua Tobkin to Mpost.

