OpenAI Rolls Out New AI Agent Development Tools: Responses API And Agents SDK

In Brief OpenAI has launched a new set of APIs and tools—Responses API, Agents SDK, and observability tools—designed to simplify the development of agent-based applications.

Artificial intelligence research organisation OpenAI announced the release of the first set of tools intended to support developers and enterprises in creating reliable and useful agents. These new tools aim to simplify the development process for agentic applications, offering APIs that integrate key functionalities.

One of the major components is the new Responses API, which merges the simplicity of the Chat Completions API with the tool-use capabilities of the Assistants API. This API is designed to help developers build agents by leveraging OpenAI’s built-in tools. As AI models evolve, OpenAI believes that the Responses API will serve as a more flexible foundation for developers working on agentic applications. With just one API call, developers will be able to address increasingly complex tasks, using a combination of tools and model turns. Initially, the API supports tools such as web search, file search, and computer use.

The Responses API aims to provide a seamless integration of OpenAI’s models and built-in tools into applications, making it easier for developers to create apps without needing to manage multiple APIs or external vendors. Additionally, the API offers functionality for storing data on OpenAI, enabling developers to assess agent performance through features like tracing and evaluations.

OpenAI Unveils New Agents SDK For Orchestrating Single-Agent And Multi-Agent Workflows

OpenAI has also introduced the new Agents SDK, designed to orchestrate both single-agent and multi-agent workflows. This SDK simplifies the process of managing multi-agent workflows and includes improvements over Swarm, an experimental SDK released last year. Swarm gained wide adoption in the developer community and was successfully deployed by several customers. The new Agents SDK offers enhanced features such as easily configurable large language models (LLMs) with clear instructions and integrated tools, intelligent handoffs for transferring control between agents, safety guardrails to validate inputs and outputs, and tools for visualizing agent execution traces to help with debugging and performance optimization.

The Agents SDK is suited for a wide range of real-world applications, including customer support automation, multi-step research, content generation, code review, and sales prospecting. It works seamlessly with the Responses API and the Chat Completions API, and it can also integrate with models from other providers, as long as they support a Chat Completions-style API endpoint. Developers can start using the SDK with their Python codebases, and Node.js support will be available soon.

Additionally, integrated observability tools are available to help trace and inspect the execution of agent workflows.

These new tools streamline key aspects of agent logic, orchestration, and interaction, making it easier for developers to begin building agents. In the coming weeks and months, OpenAI plans to release more tools and features to further simplify and accelerate the development of agentic applications on their platform.

As AI models continue to evolve in their capabilities, OpenAI will continue to invest in deeper integrations across its APIs and new tools to help deploy, evaluate, and optimize agents in real-world applications. The goal is to offer developers a seamless platform experience for building agents that can assist with various tasks across different industries.

