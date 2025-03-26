en en
News Report Technology
March 26, 2025

STEAMM Debuts Its Sui-Based AMM And Introduces Points System

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: March 26, 2025 at 5:49 am Updated: March 26, 2025 at 5:50 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: March 26, 2025 at 5:49 am

In Brief

STEAMM announced the launch of its platform after a successful beta phase and introduced the STEAMM Points initiative to reward users.

STEAMM Activates Sui-Based AMM And Unveils Points System To Incentivize Users

Layer 1 blockchain Sui ecosystem protocol, STEAMM, announced that it has launched after a successful beta phase and introduced the STEAMM Points initiative to reward users. 

Starting in beta on February 17th, the official launch was marked by over $2 million in total value locked (TVL) and more than 20 available pools, with more to be added. The platform supports assets from major Sui-based projects, including those from STEAMM launch partners such as Agora’s AUSD, Bulb’s BLUB, Bucket Protocol’s BUCK, Ika’s iSUI, Studio Mirai’s KOTO, Kriya’s KDX, Lofi The Yeti’s LOFI, and Tupus Finance’s TYPUS. 

In order to earn STEAMM Points, users can provide liquidity to pools, such as the SUI/USDC 0.3% fee pool. Users are encouraged to visit steamm.fi to start accumulating STEAMM Points, which will help them climb the upcoming STEAMM Leaderboard. 

According to the announcement, additional pool options are anticipated soon, and permissionless pool creation is also part of the development roadmap. Furthermore, new asset quoters are nearing completion, which will allow STEAMM to support all asset types.

STEAMM: What Is It? 

STEAMM is an automated market maker (AMM) integrated with a money market, designed to optimize capital efficiency. It boasts a flexible architecture that supports the integration of various types of quotation systems, including Constant-Product quoters, specialized stablecoin trading quoters, and dynamic fee quoters that adjust based on market volatility and trading volume. 

The platform’s liquidity re-utilization model channels idle liquidity into Suilend’s lending markets, enhancing capital efficiency and providing additional yield opportunities for liquidity providers.

Prior to its launch, the platform underwent an audit by the blockchain cybersecurity firm OtterSec in February, ensuring its security and reliability.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
