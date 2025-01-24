Aagora Acquires Boardroom To Accelerate Governance Infrastructure Scaling For Ethereum Protocols

Startup specializing in blockchain governance, Aagora announced its plans to acquire Boardroom, a platform designed for protocol-agnostic governance and management. This acquisition is aimed at accelerating the development of scalable governance infrastructure for Ethereum-based protocols. Aagora remains committed to transparency and scalability by keeping its code fully open-source, ensuring accessible and effective governance solutions.

Boardroom was among the first to enter the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) tooling space, setting a high standard for governance solutions. With coverage of over 300 protocols and tracking of more than 2 million delegates through its Application Programming Interface (API), Boardroom’s Newsfeed and API have become essential resources for wallets and delegates within the ecosystem. Aagora intends to build upon this strong foundation, further enhancing governance capabilities.

Following the acquisition, Aagora emphasized that the existing Boardroom product will remain unchanged, ensuring uninterrupted services. Boardroom will integrate as a module within the broader Agora Ecosystem. Aagora values diversity in governance tools and client solutions, recognizing that each protocol and community has distinct needs. Whether through its own offerings or collaborations with ecosystem partners, Aagora aims to address these varied requirements effectively.

In alignment with its commitment to open-source development, Aagora continues to contribute to the OpenZeppelin common standard, reinforcing its belief in the power of collaborative innovation. Encouraging partners to build upon each other’s work has been a driving force behind governance advancements and will remain central to Aagora’s approach to improving decentralized decision-making.

Additionally, Kevin Nielsen will be joining Aagora as an advisor. His expertise and industry experience are expected to be instrumental in advancing open-source governance initiatives and supporting the company’s long-term vision.

What Is Agora?

Launched in March of the previous year, Agora is redefining the effectiveness of collectively governed protocols by establishing a new standard for governance tools. Its offerings range from governor contracts to voting applications and extend even further. Agora has garnered support from independent developers, governance tooling teams, and startups that align with its mission. These contributors have actively engaged with its repositories and leveraged its API, collectively generating over 13 million requests.

In May 2024, Agora secured $5 million in funding through a round led by Haun Ventures, with additional investments from Seed Club Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Consensys Ventures, and others. This funding complemented a Backstop Grant awarded by the Optimism Foundation in recognition of Agora’s early commitment to building for Retroactive Public Goods Funding (RPGF). The financial backing has strengthened Agora’s ability to maintain a fully MIT-licensed framework and expand its impact. Additionally, the platform continues to receive support from communities utilizing its governance solutions, including Uniswap, ENS, Lyra, and Nouns.

