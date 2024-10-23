StakeStone Integrates With Sonic To Boost Liquidity And Unlock New Yield Opportunities For Users

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief StakeStone has integrated with Sonic to boost liquidity and unlock new yield opportunities for users, potentially rewarding early participants with a Sonic airdrop.

Full-chain liquidity infrastructure provider StakeStone announced its integration with Sonic, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) Layer 1 blockchain, to boost liquidity and unlock new yield opportunities for users. Sonic Network operates as a Layer 1 blockchain with a built-in Layer 2 bridge connected to Ethereum, allowing for more efficient cross-chain transactions.

This integration enables users to earn yield through StakeStone on Sonic, where StakeStone’s products are designed to maximize rewards. By leveraging Sonic’s infrastructure, users can not only engage with the market but also actively generate passive income through StakeStone’s yield-earning mechanisms.

Sonic Gateway further simplifies the process of bringing liquidity into the Sonic network, making it easier for users to participate and earn. StakeStone has also hinted that users who interact with its ecosystem, encompassing those earning yield, may be eligible for a Sonic airdrop, rewarding early participation.

Furthermore, a notable feature of this partnership is Sonic’s Fee Monetization program, which directs up to 90% of transaction fees within the StakeStone application to the platform itself rather than to validators. This supports StakeStone’s mission of offering optimal yields for its users.

In order to begin earning yield, users are encouraged to bridge their assets to Sonic via the Gateway once it is live, utilize StakeStone’s yield-earning products, and stay updated for future updates on the airdrop.

Big news, DeFi fam! StakeStone is integrating @0xSonicLabs to unlock even more #liquidity and #yield opportunities for YOU! 👇



1. Earn Yield Through StakeStone on Sonic



When you use StakeStone on Sonic, you're not just participating in the market—you’re actively earning!… pic.twitter.com/7xLVcpUQQf — StakeStone (@Stake_Stone) October 23, 2024

StakeStone Partners With Berachain, Offering Users New Opportunities To Earn Extra Revenue

StakeStone, an omni-chain Liquid Staking Token (LST) protocol, is focused on enhancing native staking yields and liquidity across Layer 2 networks. Recently, it has entered into a strategic partnership with Berachain, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Layer 1 blockchain. As part of this collaboration, StakeStone’s native token, STONE, has been deployed on Berachain’s bArtio testnet.

This integration allows users to leverage StakeStone’s liquid assets, including STONE, ssBTC, and STONEBTC, within the Berachain ecosystem. By doing so, participants can interact with the Berachain ecosystem while earning additional revenue.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson