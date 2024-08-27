SSV Network And Ether.fi Launch Learn & Earn Campaign Devoted To Liquid Restaking

In Brief SSV Network DAO and Ether.fi launched a Learn & Earn campaign on Galxe to educate the community about the advantages of DVT for restaking.

Organization behind the SSV Network protocol, SSV Network DAO, announced a collaboration with Ether.fi (ETHFI), the developer of liquid restaking technology on Ethereum. Together, they are launching a Learn & Earn campaign on the Galxe platform. This initiative aims to educate the community about the advantages of Distributed Validator Technology (DVT) for restaking, as well as to emphasize the importance of decentralizing Ethereum’s foundational layer.

DVT is a method that enhances transaction validation in blockchain networks, particularly within Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake (PoS) system. The primary purpose of DVT is to increase security and support decentralization by distributing the tasks and authority of a single validator across multiple nodes.

The partnership will offer users the chance to secure a share of a $50,000 ETHFI prize pool, which will be distributed among 150 randomly selected winners. In addition, all participants will earn points as part of Ether. fi’s Season 3 initiative. Over the two-week campaign period, this initiative aims to increase community engagement while educating participants on the role of DVT in enhancing Ether.fi’s restaking operations.

Community members who take part in the Learn & Earn campaign will accumulate points as they learn about SSV’s contribution to decentralizing Ether.fi’s non-custodial protocol. Currently, Ether.fi operates over 6,500 validators on the SSV Network and is among the top adopters of its open-source staking infrastructure. With more than $4.5 billion worth of ETH staked on Ether.fi, the platform has positioned ETHFI as a prominent token in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

SSV Network Witnesses Growth As Ethereum’s Fifth-Largest Staking Provider

This brand represents a versatile staking infrastructure designed for developers, powered by DVT technology. With its flexible design, it allows node operators and validators to join the network and participate in distributed staking in a decentralized and open manner.

Since its mainnet launch in December, it has experienced fast growth, with its total value locked (TVL) surging as hundreds of projects adopt its technology. The network now secures over 1.3 million staked ETH and is supported by more than 900 operators managing over 40,000 validators. Recently, SSV Network surpassed Kraken to become Ethereum’s fifth-largest staking provider.

