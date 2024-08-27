en en
Education News Report Technology
August 27, 2024

SSV Network And Ether.fi Launch Learn & Earn Campaign Devoted To Liquid Restaking

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 27, 2024 at 9:00 am Updated: August 27, 2024 at 7:43 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 27, 2024 at 9:00 am

In Brief

SSV Network DAO and Ether.fi launched a Learn & Earn campaign on Galxe to educate the community about the advantages of DVT for restaking.

SSV Network And Ether.fi Launch Learn & Earn Campaign Devoted To Liquid Restaking

Organization behind the SSV Network protocol, SSV Network DAO, announced a collaboration with Ether.fi (ETHFI), the developer of liquid restaking technology on Ethereum. Together, they are launching a Learn & Earn campaign on the Galxe platform. This initiative aims to educate the community about the advantages of Distributed Validator Technology (DVT) for restaking, as well as to emphasize the importance of decentralizing Ethereum’s foundational layer.

DVT is a method that enhances transaction validation in blockchain networks, particularly within Ethereum’s Proof-of-Stake (PoS) system. The primary purpose of DVT is to increase security and support decentralization by distributing the tasks and authority of a single validator across multiple nodes.

The partnership will offer users the chance to secure a share of a $50,000 ETHFI prize pool, which will be distributed among 150 randomly selected winners. In addition, all participants will earn points as part of Ether. fi’s Season 3 initiative. Over the two-week campaign period, this initiative aims to increase community engagement while educating participants on the role of DVT in enhancing Ether.fi’s restaking operations.

Community members who take part in the Learn & Earn campaign will accumulate points as they learn about SSV’s contribution to decentralizing Ether.fi’s non-custodial protocol. Currently, Ether.fi operates over 6,500 validators on the SSV Network and is among the top adopters of its open-source staking infrastructure. With more than $4.5 billion worth of ETH staked on Ether.fi, the platform has positioned ETHFI as a prominent token in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space. 

SSV Network Witnesses Growth As Ethereum’s Fifth-Largest Staking Provider 

This brand represents a versatile staking infrastructure designed for developers, powered by DVT technology. With its flexible design, it allows node operators and validators to join the network and participate in distributed staking in a decentralized and open manner.

Since its mainnet launch in December, it has experienced fast growth, with its total value locked (TVL) surging as hundreds of projects adopt its technology. The network now secures over 1.3 million staked ETH and is supported by more than 900 operators managing over 40,000 validators. Recently, SSV Network surpassed Kraken to become Ethereum’s fifth-largest staking provider.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.