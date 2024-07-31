en en
News Report Technology
July 31, 2024

Ether.fi Launches Perks Passport Campaign, Offering Up To 5x Points Boost

by
Published: July 31, 2024 at 5:34 am Updated: July 31, 2024 at 5:35 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 31, 2024 at 5:34 am

In Brief

Ether.fi initiated Perks Passport event, enabling users to take part in different activities and earn up to a 5x boost on Season 3 points.

Ether.fi Launches Perks Passport Campaign, Offering Up To 5x Points Boost

The non-custodial liquidity staking protocol Ether.fi (ETHFI) unveiled the initiation of the Perks Passport event, which enables users to take part in different activities and earn up to a 5x boost on Season 3 points. The activities will begin unlocking later this week, with the boosts being applied retroactively from the start of Season 3.

Perks Passport represents a system created to enhance Ether.fi loyalty points based on user engagement in decentralized finance (DeFi) activities and events. It tracks users’ progress and achievements to determine the boost awarded.

Each activity in the Perks Passport system has an associated boost, and individuals have the option to hover over any activity and see how they can earn that boost. Participants from Seasons 1 and 2 already hold their boosts, and those taking part in Season 3 will receive theirs as well. Additionally, individuals will earn an extra 0.5x boost for every 5 Passport Activities completed, up to a maximum of 5x.

Furthermore, points for boosting with each stamp on the Season 3 Perks Passport can be earned, and users are encouraged to follow the announcements from DeFi partners. The Perks Passport can be accessed via the Portfolio page.

Ether.fi Launches Season 3 With 25M ETHFI For Stakers 

Season 3 began on July 1st and is prolonged up to the end on September 14th, with 25 million tokens allocated for this season. The Season 3 initiative is crafted to reward committed community members and encourage ongoing involvement with the protocol and its DeFi ecosystem. It began on July 1st and will end on September 14th, with 25 million ETHFI tokens reserved for this season intended for eligible Ether.fi stakers, determined by metrics of community participation and engagement.

Ether.fi represents a protocol that enables individuals to stake ETH and get eETH, a liquid staking token specific to the platform, supporting DeFi activities. Earlier this year, Ether.fi raised $27 million in funding from venture firms Bullish and CoinFund. As per DeFiLlama data, it stands as the largest Ethereum liquid restaking platform, with nearly $3 billion in total value locked (TVL).

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.