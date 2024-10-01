Spheron Unveils Fizz Nodes, Facilitating Flexible AI Compute Resources

In Brief Spheron unveiled Fizz Nodes, enabling users to join the network and earn rewards by offering computational resources to deploy AI workloads.

Decentralized platform that leverages computational resources, Spheron unveiled Fizz Nodes. This new feature enables users to engage with the Spheron network and generate rewards by offering their computational resources to deploy AI workloads at the edge.

Fizz Nodes provide an accessible entry point for individuals looking to participate in the network by contributing GPU and CPU resources, simultaneously adhering to a flexible uptime standard, and offering compute resources to handle AI workloads on the edge.

Users who operate Fizz Nodes are incentivized in correlation with the amount of resources they contribute along with their uptime. The potential earnings depend on demand and the level of resource utilization, with both direct rewards and IDLE rewards offering multiple revenue opportunities for participants.

Liveness rewards, distributed in Spheron Points, are calculated daily depending on the quality of resources offered by node operators. In order to be eligible, operators are required to maintain half of the uptime at a minimum within each 24-hour ERA period. In addition to liveness rewards, operators can also generate income from individuals who lease the computational resources, with the majority of the leasing fees being passed on to the node operators when network fees are deducted.

In addition, Spheron has launched a Fizz Node Leaderboard to facilitate the management of nodes for operators. It allows users to track their node’s uptime and performance, view and withdraw earnings from liveness rewards and direct user leases, and modify the node’s settings and resource offerings as needed. Presently, Fizz Nodes are compatible with MacOS as well as Linux, with support for Windows anticipated soon.

Spheron Introduces Bounty Program Rewarding Participants With $100,000

This project is focused on leveraging computational resources from around the world, enabling users to flexibly and efficiently participate in an advanced network for deploying AI workloads at scale on the edge. Its Decentralized Compute Network (DCN) establishes an integrated ecosystem by connecting retail-grade GPU suppliers and data centers, allowing users to access the computational power required for their workloads.

Recently, Spheron introduced its Bounty Program, which was developed in collaboration with CapX. It encourages builders to make applications utilizing Spheron’s GPU Network and Partner layers, with a bounty pool of $100,000 allocated to reward participating projects.

