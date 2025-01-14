Sony Launches Soneium Mainnet, Offering Open Access To All Users

In Brief Soneium has launched its mainnet, along with updated crypto exchange services and an NFT issuance platform designed to support creators in expanding creativity and strengthening engagement with their communities.

Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, Soneium, announced it has launched its mainnet, making the network accessible to all users.

Designed to enhance user experiences and promote innovation, Soneium seeks to empower creativity and overcome social, economic, and regional barriers. With the launch of its mainnet, the network aspires to create an equitable digital environment where ideas can thrive and value can flow without constraints. As a public blockchain, Soneium operates as an open and inclusive network, welcoming participation from all users without restrictions. The platform leverages the OP Stack and Superchain technologies developed by the Optimism Foundation to deliver a strong and accessible blockchain ecosystem.

The launch of Soneium has been supported by key partnerships with Astar Network, Alchemy, Chainlink, Circle, Optimism, and The Graph. These collaborations aim to expand Web3 adoption by equipping developers and users with essential tools and resources, fostering growth and innovation within the Soneium ecosystem.

Soneium was launched by Sony Block Solutions Labs (Sony BSL), a subsidiary of the Sony Group. Its mission includes empowering creators, fans, and communities by enabling them to safeguard their rights, connect on a global scale, and contribute to an open internet that transcends traditional boundaries. Through its Spark Incubation Program, Soneium has already united various teams exploring new applications for its platform. The mainnet currently supports over 50 diverse applications spanning sectors such as entertainment, gaming, consumer experiences, social platforms, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and decentralized finance (DeFi).

In addition to the mainnet launch, the Sony Group has introduced two initiatives. The first, the Fan Marketing Platform by SNFT Inc., offers creators, brands, and enterprises advanced tools that utilize NFTs to reward fans while enhancing marketing strategies through data-driven insights. The second project, S.BLOX, provides cryptocurrency asset exchange services through S.BLOX Inc., aiming to unlock new opportunities for creators and brands, thereby driving further innovation within the Soneium ecosystem.

Sony BSL announced the development of Soneium in August 2024, guided by the vision of “Realizing the Open Internet that Transcends Boundaries.” Following this announcement, the testnet “Soneium Minato” was launched, offering a publicly accessible testing environment for developers and users alike. With the testnet, developers, and creators gained the ability to experiment with network specifications and fine-tune their applications before transitioning them to the production environment. Simultaneously, end-users could access and interact with these applications directly through their web wallets, enabling early engagement with the platform’s ecosystem. The testnet has already hosted a considerable number of applications, including 32 projects selected from over 1,700 applications submitted to the “Soneium Spark” incubation program, which began in September 2024. Independent creators have also contributed a variety of projects.

Soneium Minato has supported the development of diverse applications. This activity has resulted in positive adoption metrics, with verified accounts surpassing 14 million and over 47 million transactions recorded to date.

