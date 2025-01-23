Sonic Adopts Chainlink Standard For Cross-Chain Interoperability And Verifiable Data

In Brief Sonic integrates Chainlink’s CCIP into its mainnet, allowing developers to create apps that support cross-chain token transfers, messaging, and automated actions between Sonic and other networks.

The Layer 2 network within the Solana ecosystem, Sonic, has announced the integration of Chainlink‘s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) into its mainnet. This upgrade enables developers to build secure applications that facilitate cross-chain token transfers, messaging, and automated actions between Sonic and other blockchain networks.

CCIP is designed with a defense-in-depth security model and is powered by Chainlink, a network known for securing tens of billions of dollars and facilitating over $18 trillion in on-chain transactions. One of its key features is arbitrary messaging, which allows smart contracts on different blockchains to communicate, trigger functions, and execute cross-chain operations. Additionally, CCIP’s token transfer mechanism enables both users and smart contracts to move assets seamlessly between blockchains.

A crucial component of CCIP is the Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard, which allows token developers to integrate both new and existing tokens with CCIP in a fast and efficient manner. CCTs offer developers full control and ownership, increased programmability, and zero-slippage transfers. This flexibility ensures that token issuers can implement cross-chain functionality without altering the core logic of their ERC-20-compatible tokens.

Sonic Integrates Chainlink Data Streams And Feeds To Enhance On-Chain Data And Power High-Throughput DeFi Apps

In addition, to secure cross-chain interoperability, developers require consistent access to reliable, high-frequency market data to build robust blockchain applications. Sonic’s involvement in the Chainlink SCALE program is expected to support ecosystem growth by ensuring sustainable access to high-quality oracle services, which are essential for powering decentralized applications (dApps) efficiently.

As one of the most widely used price data solutions in Web3, Chainlink Data Feeds have already secured tens of billions of dollars in smart contract transactions. Their integration with Sonic allows developers to create decentralized finance (DeFi) applications with enhanced security and accuracy.

Furthermore, by adopting Chainlink Data Streams, Sonic enables on-chain applications to provide a user experience similar to centralized exchanges (CEXs), ensuring fast and seamless transaction execution. Both Data Feeds and Data Streams operate on Chainlink‘s proven infrastructure, which has been extensively tested and trusted by leading decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.

Sonic is designed as a high-performance Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, offering a combination of speed, strong incentives, and reliable infrastructure for DeFi. Powered by the S token, the network is capable of processing up to 10,000 transactions per second (TPS) with sub-second confirmation times, making it a competitive environment for scalable blockchain applications.

