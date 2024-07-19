Solana Foundation Offers $400,000 Grants For Open Source Developers, Using Actions And Blinks Tooling
In Brief
Solana Foundation initiated a new grant initiative, offering $400,000 in funding for builders working with Solana Actions and blinks.
Non-profit organization overseeing the Solana ecosystem’s development, the Solana Foundation, initiated a new grant initiative, offering $400,000 in funding for builders working with Solana Actions and blinks.
The entity intends to support new, large projects and has outlined several recommended tracks for funding. One of these tracks is Application Programming Interface (API) frameworks, focusing on developing actions and APIs to streamline Action making.
The non-web blinks clients, and mobile builds track includes projects focused on implementing solutions for platforms such as Telegram, Discord, and Reddit, as well as developing new mobile applications for blinks.
Another track is safety and security infrastructure, which includes developing transaction standards to mitigate scam risks, creating delegate wallet systems to enhance security, and implementing automated security auditing tools for builders.
Applications are also accepted from projects related to social proof and identity tools. This includes systems that display non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from individuals engaging with Actions and blinks, new reputation or gamification systems within the Actions ecosystem, and proof of interaction mechanisms.
In order to qualify for participation, projects involving Actions or blinks tooling are required to be publicly accessible and open-source upon release, as well as enable the Foundation to review their source code. Additionally, they must facilitate innovation and contribute meaningful value to the ecosystem.
Solana Unveils Actions And Blinks Tooling For Developers
Solana Actions and blockchain links, or blinks, are newly introduced features now included in the Solana builder toolkit.
Utilizing Solana Actions, individuals are enabled to convert any transaction to blockchain link that can be shared throughout the internet circumventing third-party applications. Solana blinks transform Solana Actions into shareable links, enabling any website which can display a URL to create Solana transaction. Thus, blinks enable websites and social media platforms to function as entry points for on-chain transactions, enhancing the accessibility and user-friendliness of decentralized applications.
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.
