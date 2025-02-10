Serenity Unveils DeDaSP For Enhanced On-Chain Data Security And Survivability

In Brief Serenity introduced the Decentralized Data Survivability Protocol, designed to secure and preserve data within a decentralized system’s on-chain framework.

Technology and blockchain solution provider Serenity introduced the Decentralized Data Survivability Protocol (DeDaSP), a new protocol designed to secure and preserve data within a decentralized system’s on-chain framework. The protocol uses biometric authentication, non-fungible token (NFT)-based recursive succession, and smart contracts to enable smooth, long-term ownership transfer of data.

“The introduction of DeDaSP marks a fundamental shift in how we perceive and manage decentralized data security,” said Venket Naga, CEO of Serenity, in a written statement. “Integrating biometric authentication, recursive succession, and on-chain smart contracts, we are taking our patent-pending tech to ensure that sensitive data and assets remain secure, preserved, and accessible across generations,” he added.

DeDaSP addresses key challenges in both Web2 and Web3 related to data security and recoverability. Traditional centralized storage systems are vulnerable to breaches, corruption, and single points of failure, while current decentralized models often lack the necessary infrastructure to guarantee continuous access and smooth data transfer.

Using its patent-pending technology, DeDaSP features three core components that create a self-sustaining, tamper-proof system for data survivability: Biometric Authentication – linking data ownership directly to a user’s unique biometric identity (such as a fingerprint or facial recognition), eliminating reliance on passwords and keys to prevent unauthorized access and loss; Recursive Succession Protocol – preventing data loss due to inactivity or unforeseen circumstances by allowing users to designate a chain of trusted successors and ensuring smooth ownership transfer via NFT sharding, applicable to both individuals and businesses; Decentralized Smart Contract Enforcement – smart contracts that monitor user activity and trigger predefined succession conditions, ensuring long-term data survivability.

DeDaSP’s adaptable structure can be applied to a range of industries, including cryptocurrency and digital assets, providing secure inheritance management for cryptocurrency wallets, NFTs, and digital assets; healthcare and medical records, enabling safe, on-chain storage of patient data with biometric-based access and authorized succession pathways; intellectual property and legal contracts, ensuring decentralized ownership protection for patents, copyrights, and other digital rights; as well as enterprise and B2B applications, supporting multi-signatory data management with customizable access rights for corporate purposes.

What Is Serenity?

Serenity is a leader in innovative technology, delivering solutions that emphasize privacy and data security in the rapidly changing digital landscape. The company is establishing a strong presence in the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) and Real-World Assets (RWA) sectors, with its DeDaSP standards for data storage and survivability.

As outlined in its roadmap, Serenity plans to launch the following key initiatives in Q1, including sAxess with sWallet launch – A next-generation biometric authentication and self-sovereign identity solution. Additionally, it plans to set up a worldwide distribution network – Expanding Serenity’s global reach and availability in major markets, as well as conducting a product audit with ISO and other certifications – Achieving industry certifications and security standards to boost trust and credibility, alongside other advancements.

