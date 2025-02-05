MegaETH Presents Soulbound ‘Fluffle’ NFT Collection, Offering Community A Stake In Its Network

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief MegaETH introduced The Fluffle, an NFT collection of 10,000 soulbound NFTs designed for the community, representing a meaningful stake in the MegaETH ecosystem.

Layer 2 network built on Ethereum, MegaETH introduced its exclusive non-fungible token (NFT) collection, The Fluffle. This collection consists of 10,000 soulbound NFTs, meaning they cannot be transferred or traded. Each NFT represents a meaningful stake in the MegaETH ecosystem.

Each NFT is priced at 1 ETH and collectively accounts for at least 5% ownership of the MegaETH network, though this allocation is designed to increase as the project evolves. MegaETH chose to implement a soulbound NFT system to eliminate intrusive Know Your Customer (KYC) verification, prevent sybil attacks, and maintain rigorous Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance.

The Fluffle NFTs are divided into various groups, each with distinct characteristics and roles. The Outlaws are individuals who operate outside the law, either in pursuit of justice or for personal gain. They wander a post-apocalyptic wasteland, having been cast out from society. The Enforcers are disciplined and highly skilled marksmen who fight corruption and uphold order. Many come from law enforcement or military backgrounds, committed to justice while maintaining an emotionally detached approach. The Guardians are protectors of humanity who harness magic to preserve peace, ranging from urban mystics to pacifist tribal members. The Witches are practitioners of sorcery found in different environments, including elegant fortune tellers from wealthy districts and edgy, gothic figures in urban settings.

We’re further reflecting these core values with our flagship 10,000 NFT collection. Each NFT will cost 1 ETH and will cumulatively represent at least 5% of the MegaETH network. This allocation is dynamic—designed to increase as the NFT collection evolves. We chose to launch a… pic.twitter.com/snWTtq92hg — MegaETH (@megaeth_labs) February 5, 2025

The Elites are individuals from privileged backgrounds with a keen sense of fashion and a laid-back approach to life. Some come from old-money aristocratic families, while others are newly wealthy trendsetters. The Spies are intelligent and charismatic operatives navigating intelligence networks, arms dealings, and high-level institutions. Many conceal their true identities behind celebrity personas. The Artists are visionaries who use their creative talents to inspire hope, whether through music, painting, or performance. Some have risen to international fame, while others remain underground street performers. The Scientists are pioneers dedicated to innovation and progress, ranging from young prodigies to obsessive researchers driven by their pursuit of knowledge. The Power Brokers are figures of influence and authority, often commanding both fear and respect. This group includes high-ranking law enforcement officials and black-market leaders who shape the balance of power behind the scenes.

MegaETH Unveils Two-Phase NFT Sale: Rewarding Past And Future Contributions

The MegaETH NFT sale will take place in two phases, referred to as “retroactive” and “proactive,” with both being exclusively available to those on a whitelist.

The first batch of 5,000 NFTs of a retroactive installment is dedicated to recognizing individuals who have actively contributed to the blockchain industry. This includes those who have supported fundamental protocols, helped grow local communities, and played a role in the broader ecosystem. The collected list of over 80,000 addresses will be eligible for this minting process. Notably, none of the 10,000 NFTs will be held by members of the MegaETH team, ensuring a fair distribution. A small portion will be set aside for early supporters of MegaETH and strategic partners, with some NFTs being distributed as free mints.

The second batch of 5,000 NFTs will become available a few months after the initial phase in a proactive installment aimed at rewarding those who continue to drive meaningful engagement, both socially and on-chain, within the MegaETH ecosystem. Unlike the first phase, this installment will be allocated to teams that form the foundation of the MegaETH community, referred to as “The Mega Mafia.” Each team will receive a portion of the supply to distribute among its members, collectively accounting for the majority of the second phase’s NFTs. Additionally, a limited number of NFTs will be set aside for individuals identified through social media activity analysis.

Both sale phases will be structured across two days. On the first day, a select group of wallets will have the opportunity to mint their guaranteed allocation. This group consists of dedicated contributors, potential partners, and engaged community members, with some NFTs available as free mints. On the second day, the broader whitelist pool will have access through a first-come, first-served (FCFS) model. Since the whitelist is oversubscribed relative to the total number of NFTs available, securing an NFT will depend on speed and timing.

MegaETH is the first blockchain designed to operate in real-time while supporting applications at a Web 2.0 scale. It aims to bridge the gap between decentralized blockchain networks and traditional cloud computing infrastructures. Backed by investors such as Dragonfly Capital, as well as prominent figures like Vitalik Buterin and Joseph Lubin, MegaETH is built on a heterogeneous blockchain architecture and features a highly optimized Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) execution environment.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson