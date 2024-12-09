Sequence Teams Up With SKALE Labs To Accelerate Web3 Gaming And Announce Zoppel Launch

In Brief SKALE Labs has partnered with Sequence to accelerate Web3 game development, helping builders create blockchain-based games that provide a seamless and user-friendly experience.

Team behind the gas-free, invisible blockchain SKALE Network, SKALE Labs has announced a partnership with Sequence, an all-in-one development platform for blockchain games, to accelerate Web3 game development. This collaboration aims to support developers in creating blockchain-based games that provide a smooth, seamless, and user-friendly experience.

“This partnership not only provides game developers with best-in-class tooling, but also offers players the fast, familiar, and gas-free gaming experiences they deserve,” said Andrew Saunders, SKALE Labs Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, in a written statement. “SKALE’s invisible architecture further supports the frictionless onboarding of traditional gamers into Web3,” he added.

Zoppel, an RPG-story game set to launch on Android and iOS, will be the first title released through this new partnership. The game will utilize SKALE’s gas-free and invisible architecture, along with Sequence’s new game development tools. Following Zoppel’s release, SKALE and Sequence will collaborate on several other titles, including a free-to-play and earn gaming universe, Sheertopia, a strategy game, The Last Monarchy, and an ARPG Netherak Demons, along with seven additional upcoming titles.

Game developers using blockchain technology often face challenges such as high transaction fees, slow processing speeds, and difficulties with user retention. By combining the strengths of SKALE and Sequence, this partnership addresses these obstacles, enabling the creation of fast, immersive, and cost-effective gaming experiences that appeal to mainstream players while simplifying the development process.

Sequence Builder Integrates With SKALE’s Nebula Mainnet To Enhance Web3 Gaming Experience

As part of this collaboration, Sequence Builder will integrate with SKALE’s Nebula Mainnet, enhancing player experiences by enabling easy onboarding, improved monetization opportunities, and better player retention.

“We’re excited to partner with SKALE to further support its growing ecosystem of developers and games,” said Peter Kieltyka, Co-founder and CEO of Sequence, in a written statement. “The growing momentum behind SKALE reflects its strength and creativity in blockchain gaming, and we’re honored to contribute by providing Sequence’s full-stack platform. Together, we’re simplifying development and empowering the creation of innovative, engaging Web3 gaming experiences,” he added.

