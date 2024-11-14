Immutable And Sequence Partner To Provide Unified In-Game And Cross-Game Experience For Players And Developers

In Brief Immutable and Sequence have partnered to facilitate co-branded technical integration, enabling developers to build with Sequence’s technology on Immutable’s zkEVM blockchain.

Web3 gaming platform Immutable and Sequence, a development platform for Web3 games, announced a strategic collaboration and co-branded technical integration to enable developers to build with Sequence’s technology on Immutable’s zkEVM blockchain.

“We are thrilled to continue upgrading the experience available to both gamers and developers on Immutable through this partnership with Sequence,” said Alex Connolly, CTO of Immutable, in a written statement. “This marks a significant step forward for the Web3 gaming space and makes the choice of where to build even simpler for game developers,” he added.

As part of the partnership, Immutable introduces a new integration option for its Immutable Passport—Embedded Passport—powered by Sequence’s Embedded Wallet. In addition, Sequence will enhance its in-game marketplace technology by supporting Immutable’s marketplace contracts and Orderbook. These integrations are designed to streamline onboarding and monetization, providing game developers with more seamless, gaming-native user interfaces and experiences.

This collaboration brings together two key players in the future of Web3 gaming. Immutable is home to the largest ecosystem in Web3 gaming, with over 440 game developers utilizing Web3 technology to improve both developer economics and player rewards. Notable titles in its ecosystem include Gods Unchained, Illuvium, and Guild of Guardians.

As part of the partnership, Immutable will offer its game developers the ability to manage and customize their Embedded Wallets through the Immutable Builder, a low-code developer portal powered by Sequence. This portal offers advanced analytics tools that help creators optimize key metrics such as user acquisition, retention, player demographics, and monetization.

Sequence Processes Over $5.3B In Transactions, Serving Thousands Of Developers

Since its inception in 2017, Sequence has been a pioneer in Web3 game technology, creating the first account abstraction smart contract wallet and authoring key Ethereum standards like ERC-1155, ERC-1271, and ERC-6492. With over $5.3 billion in transactions powered by its technology, Sequence serves thousands of developers, including AAA game publishers like Ubisoft and TapNation, a mobile game publisher with over one billion downloads.

“Sequence and Immutable have grown up together in Web3 gaming from the industry’s earliest days,” said Peter Kieltyka, CEO of Sequence, in a written statement. “This partnership lets us accelerate each other with the combined strengths of world-class developer solutions and a massive ecosystem to drive the potential of Web3-enhanced games forward in the eyes of all developers and players,” he concluded.

