News Report Technology
August 06, 2024

Dmail Network Launches Its Staking Program With 500,000 SKL In Rewards

by
Published: August 06, 2024 at 6:38 am Updated: August 06, 2024 at 6:38 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 06, 2024 at 6:38 am

In Brief

Dmail Network launched its staking platform, offering 500,000 SKL tokens as rewards for stakers along with a chance to gain airdrops.

Dmail Network Launches Its Staking Program With 500,000 SKL In Rewards

Decentralized administrative system Dmail Network (DMAIL) announced the launch of its staking platform. As part of the release, Skale Network, the first partner to join the staking ecosystem, has contributed 500,000 SKL tokens as rewards for stakers. Users who stake DMAIL tokens now will be able to earn SKL tokens and gain airdrops in future seasons. Furthermore, users staking DMAIL are now eligible for airdrops from partner projects.

Skale Network is a decentralized blockchain network compatible with Ethereum and designed for decentralized applications (dApps). It offers zero gas fees, instant finality, and modularity, enabling developers to build and operate high-performance blockchains customized to their specific requirements.

Dmail Network introduced a staking feature as part of its product offering to encourage community engagement and user activities in June. This feature allows users who stake DMAIL to earn Dmail Points and secure airdrops from reputable and rapidly developing projects within the ecosystem, encompassing SPACE ID, CyberConnect, Analog, Boba Network, SKALE Labs, Maverick, and Questflow Labs, among others. Additionally, stakers may have the opportunity to receive DMAIL airdrops in future seasons.

Dmail Network Partners With SKALE Network To Advance Its Capabilities 

It represents a decentralized communication system aimed at connecting traditional email services with Web3 technologies. It allows for secure and anonymous messaging via blockchain, focusing on improving interactions between users and developers by using wallet addresses for communication. This platform supports information exchange within the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors, ensuring data ownership and enabling users to benefit financially.

With more than 14 million registered users and 1.5 million active monthly users, the community has created over 3 million non-fungible token (NFT) domains, which will soon be available for trading on the Dmail marketplace.

Dmail Network integrated with Skale Network in March. By leveraging Skale Network’s onboarding process, eliminating gas fees, and ensuring compatibility with AI technologies, Dmail Network is advancing its Web3 messaging platform.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.