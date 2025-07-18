Crypto Gets Institutional and Interoperable: Inside the Biggest Partnerships of Mid-July 2025

July 2025 saw a surge in crypto alliances redefining how users interact with digital assets. From fintech giants integrating crypto rails to AI-led networks pushing into Asia, and institutional custody deals reshaping infrastructure—these partnerships hint at a maturing industry quietly consolidating power, access, and utility across borders and sectors.

OKX and PayPal Team Up to Simplify Crypto Access for Millions Across Europe

OKX has joined forces with PayPal to make crypto access more seamless for users in the European Economic Area. The partnership enables customers to fund their OKX trading accounts directly through their PayPal balance or via linked cards and bank accounts, aiming to remove longstanding friction points in crypto onboarding. This integration offers a streamlined user experience by leveraging PayPal’s familiar platform and OKX’s compliance with MiCA regulations.

The new feature allows for faster transactions and easier access to digital assets, particularly appealing to European users accustomed to PayPal’s interface and reputation. OKX emphasized the collaboration as part of its strategy to broaden adoption and make crypto more accessible, while PayPal views the move as a natural step in expanding its commerce ecosystem into the digital asset space.

OKX currently serves over 60 million customers globally, while PayPal holds a dominant 45% market share in online payments and over 434 million users. To mark the launch, OKX is offering zero-fee crypto purchases via PayPal for one month—an incentive aimed at both new and existing users exploring this streamlined gateway to digital assets.

MoonPay and Revolut Join Forces to Simplify Crypto for Millions Across the UK and Europe

Crypto payment platform MoonPay has partnered with Revolut Pay to streamline how millions of users in the UK and Europe purchase digital assets. The integration allows eligible Revolut users to buy crypto directly through their accounts, removing common pain points such as card declines and long verification delays.

MoonPay, an easy, secure on-ramp to the crypto economy, considers this new partnership a smart way to engage a whole new group of crypto-curious users. Revolut is one of Europe’s most commonly used fintech apps and already allowed users to trade crypto—but that new integration takes it a step further, allowing users to purchase crypto directly from their Revolut balance. Users won’t have to re-enter payment details or exit the app.

The partnership promises instant transactions, reduced friction, and an interface users already trust. Both companies also highlight compliance and security as key strengths. For MoonPay, this represents a significant stride to widen access to crypto markets. For Revolut, it will also further the app’s suite of financial services.

By combining fintech convenience with crypto accessibility, MoonPay and Revolut are helping to push digital assets further into the financial mainstream—making crypto purchases as easy as a tap within a mobile app.

SFT Protocol Teams Up with SecondLive to Power AI-Driven Spatial Web3 Innovation

SFT Protocol has announced a strategic partnership with SecondLive, an AI-based world modeling platform, to accelerate spatial development in Web3. The collaboration blends SecondLive’s powerful AIGC tools—like Gobetti and Calzone—with SFT Protocol’s decentralized infrastructure to enable immersive, AI-generated digital spaces across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon, and TON.

SecondLive already boasts over 4.7 million users who create interactive environments ranging from AI training simulators to industrial digital twins. This new partnership extends those capabilities onto the blockchain, bringing decentralization and cross-chain accessibility to spatial design. Developers and creators will now have the ability to build and interact with virtual worlds backed by on-chain functionality and multi-network support.

The move follows SFT Protocol’s earlier collaboration with the Satoshi Network, known for its gamified DeFi experience. Together, these alliances reflect SFT Protocol’s ambition to merge real-world infrastructure with intuitive Web3 experiences.

Through the power of AI, decentralization, and user generated content, the partnership between SFT–SecondLive extends the boundaries of digital engagements. This is an important advancement toward implementing blockchain-based virtual spaces, making them more accessible, interactive, and creative. As these tools are created, expect to see Web3 experiences become more dynamic and integrated across ecosystems.

Bullet Blockchain Partners with IPSI to Expand Licensed Bitcoin ATM Network

Bullet Blockchain (OTC: BULT), one of the only U.S. companies with foundational patents for Bitcoin ATMs, has entered into a strategic partnership and licensing agreement with Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: IPSI). IPSI, a digital payment tech provider serving underserved communities and crypto-powered merchants, will gain licensed access to Bullet’s intellectual property portfolio across North America.

Under the deal, IPSI will pay royalty fees to Bullet’s subsidiary, First Bitcoin Capital LLC, for every transaction made through the network. Bullet currently holds exclusive rights to two major U.S. patents—US9135787B1 and US10332205B1—that are essential for Bitcoin ATM operations and user security.

This move is part of Bullet’s broader licensing initiative aimed at standardizing the Bitcoin ATM ecosystem while avoiding costly litigation. The company is actively building the first global Bitcoin ATM consortium to connect operators, enhance network efficiency, and ensure user safety.

As unlicensed Bitcoin ATMs pose growing risks—including fraud and illicit transactions—this partnership emphasizes the importance of regulation and consumer protection. According to Bullet CEO Simon Rubin, the alliance with IPSI is a “critical step” in securing and expanding the regulated crypto payment landscape in North America.

MetYa and Conflux Network Partner to Scale AI-Powered SocialFi in Asia

MetYa, an emerging player in AI-led SocialFi, has announced a strategic partnership with Conflux Network to advance compliant, AI-driven social ecosystems across Asia. Conflux, known for its regulatory-compliant blockchain infrastructure and key integrations with China Telecom and McDonald’s China, offers MetYa a robust foundation to scale its decentralized social platform.

The partnership goal is to combine AI, DeFi, and decentralized social networking in a compliant ecosystem and purpose-built framework for Asian markets. MetYa will leverage Conflux’s hybrid consensus and high-performance blockchain to offer customers compliant, scalable, secure, and fast solutions. With this Amenity rewards service, users can monetize their content, participate in decentralized governance, and have complete control over their data, free from the restraints of centralized platforms.

Through the partnership, MetYa and Conflux are paving the way for deeper cross-industry integrations as MetYa’s artificial intelligence models can now seamlessly interact with tokenized assets, NFTs, and user-generated content in all ecosystems. This will give creators and users even more utility in addition to fulfilling regulatory obligations in select jurisdictions like China.

According to MetYa, the collaboration is a key step in evolving the Web3 landscape—combining AI’s adaptive intelligence with blockchain’s transparency and decentralization. Together, MetYa and Conflux are leading a new frontier in compliant, intelligent, and community-driven digital interaction.

Intellistake and SVH Team Up to Target Institutional Crypto Custody and AI Tokenization

Intellistake Technologies has partnered with Singularity Venture Hub (SVH) to develop a next-generation crypto custody solution tailored for institutional investors. Announced in July 2025, the alliance combines Intellistake’s decentralized AI ambitions with SVH’s $90 million AUM and Swiss-regulated infrastructure. SVH’s use of Fireblocks, a platform that has facilitated $10 trillion in transactions, offers security and scalability that Intellistake can immediately tap into.

This partnership is not just related to custody, but also staking and validator management, onboarding 20+ incubated clients, token launches and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. SVH will simplify access to the fast-growing AI crypto market, projected to exceed $46.9 billion by 2034, by leveraging AI, blockchain technology and institutional compliance.

Nonetheless, problems still exist. Intellistake is still pre-operational, with no assets either under custody or validator activity. Giving them onboarding SVH’s ecosystem will be critical to their success and achieving regulatory approval outside of Switzerland. The team is not just going against India and Mexico, they will be competing against established players like Coinbase Custody and Fidelity Digital Assets while also managing their capital constraints and threats to cybersecurity.

If done correctly, Intellistake could become a key player at the intersection of AI, blockchain, and institutional finance – delivering a singular solution in a busy, rapidly changing market.

Tron and Binance Alpha Unite to Propel DeFi Expansion

Tron has officially partnered with Binance Alpha to fuel its mission of accelerating decentralized finance (DeFi). Tron founder Justin Sun announced that the new relationship is based on the previous exposure from Binance Alpha to Tron’s blockchain, and is poised to turn into something greater with joint efforts regarding scalability, liquidity and adoption.

Tron, which has high-speed, low-cost blockchain infrastructure for dApps and content sharing, will gain access to Binance Alpha’s users and platform. The partnership will enable new integrations including token listings, staking opportunities and easier access to Tron services, potentially increasing TRX usage (Tron’s native token).

TRX stands to benefit by expanding visibility, liquidity and functionality. With hundreds of thousands of new users engaging with Tron via Binance Alpha, the demand for TRX could increase, as will developer appetite and ecosystem innovation. This partnership also hints at future collaborations, developer rewards and improved infrastructure for the decentralized applications.

The direct presence of the Sun only helps underline the strategic importance of this partnership. For users and builders within the Tron ecosystem, this creates new opportunities, enhanced on-ramps, and increased institutional confidence and is an inflection point for Tron to continue increasing its prominence within Web3.

