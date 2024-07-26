News Report Technology
July 26, 2024

Seal Unveils First BTC Ecosystem Launchpad IBO, Enabling Users To Earn STB Token

by
Published: July 26, 2024 at 4:22 am Updated: July 26, 2024 at 4:22 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 26, 2024 at 4:22 am

In Brief

Seal launched the first launchpad in the Bitcoin ecosystem, IBO, allowing users to stake Seal to earn STB, the token of the first project.

Seal Unveils First BTC Ecosystem Launchpad IBO, Enabling Users To Earn STB Token

Team responsible for the RGB++ protocol and the Seal supernode of RGB++, Seal, announced the launch of the Initial Bitcoin Offering (IBO), the first launchpad in the Bitcoin ecosystem. This platform, developed and managed exclusively by the Seal community, is now live, allowing users to stake Seal to earn STB, the token of the first project.

The launchpad supports RGB++ Layer assets and will soon extend to include BCH, Dogechain, and other Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) ecosystems. This expansion is aimed at fostering the development of Bitcoin Finance (BTCFi).

The initial project on the IBO is Stable++, a UTXO-based over-collateralized stablecoin protocol. It is strategically supported by the CKB Ecosystem Fund to ensure free circulation and stability within the BTC ecosystem. The project’s token, STB, has a total supply of 21 million.

To participate, users are encouraged to stake their assets. Once staked, these assets cannot be withdrawn until August 5th. Staking will be closed as of July 29th, at which point staking rewards will begin to be calculated. On August 5th, the seven-day staking period will end, and 2% of the SB tokens will be proportionally distributed to the stakers.

Users can stake the RGB++ asset Seal on the Bitcoin mainnet to earn STB, which will be airdropped to the corresponding Layer 2 address. Importantly, once unlocked, the Seal will also be returned to the Layer 2 address instead of the Bitcoin mainnet.

Seal Plan To Distribute STB Tokens Via Airdrop   

In the second phase, beginning after August 6th, users will have two staking options: staking for 30 days to earn 6% STB and staking for 60 days to earn 12% STB. Users can stake the RGB++ asset Seal on either the Layer 1 Bitcoin mainnet or Layer 2. Once the staking period ends, users must manually claim their STB and unlocked Seal, which will be sent to the Layer 2 address.

The third phase will involve a 30% airdrop, distributing STB tokens across the RGB++, Bitcoin, and CKB ecosystems. In the fourth phase, 40% of the STB tokens will be allocated to the Stable++ ecosystem. The fifth phase will include the release of 10% of the tokens for team allocation.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Navigating the Wild West of Web3: Intellectual Property Protection, Community Building, and the Quest for Authenticity in the NFT Space

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 26, 2024

ZetaChain Initiates Distribution Of 10M ZETA Reward Pool As Part Of XP RFP Program

by Alisa Davidson
July 26, 2024

Unveiling the Ethereum Wayback Machine: How Covalent is Preserving the Blockchain’s Past to Power the Future of dApps

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 25, 2024

Crypto’s $1.38 Billion Nightmare: Inside 2024’s Shocking Wave of Hacks, Exploits, and Digital Heists

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 25, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

ZetaChain Initiates Distribution Of 10M ZETA Reward Pool As Part Of XP RFP Program

by Alisa Davidson
July 26, 2024

Oasys Launches Beta Version Of Oasys Spring Smart Contract Deployment Tool For Developers

by Alisa Davidson
July 25, 2024

Crypto Exchange HTX Launches Third Stage Of ‘Earn With Pending Orders’ With $5,000 USDT Prize Pool  

by Alisa Davidson
July 25, 2024

Clearpool Announces Its Launch On Arbitrum, Issuing $7M In Loans, And Receiving Grant

by Alisa Davidson
July 25, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Navigating the Wild West of Web3: Intellectual Property Protection, Community Building, and the Quest for Authenticity in the NFT Space
Interview Business Lifestyle Markets Software Technology
Navigating the Wild West of Web3: Intellectual Property Protection, Community Building, and the Quest for Authenticity in the NFT Space
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 26, 2024
ZetaChain Initiates Distribution Of 10M ZETA Reward Pool As Part Of XP RFP Program
News Report Technology
ZetaChain Initiates Distribution Of 10M ZETA Reward Pool As Part Of XP RFP Program
by Alisa Davidson
July 26, 2024
Unveiling the Ethereum Wayback Machine: How Covalent is Preserving the Blockchain’s Past to Power the Future of dApps
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
Unveiling the Ethereum Wayback Machine: How Covalent is Preserving the Blockchain’s Past to Power the Future of dApps
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 25, 2024
Crypto’s $1.38 Billion Nightmare: Inside 2024’s Shocking Wave of Hacks, Exploits, and Digital Heists
Opinion Business Lifestyle Markets Software Technology
Crypto’s $1.38 Billion Nightmare: Inside 2024’s Shocking Wave of Hacks, Exploits, and Digital Heists
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 25, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.