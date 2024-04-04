RGB++ Protocol Development Toolkit And Wallet Debut On Mainnet, Says Cipher Wang

Creator of the RGB++ protocol Cipher Wang, announced the launch of the RGB++ wallet and protocol development kit on the mainnet.

Creator of the RGB++ protocol and the founder of the modular BTC Layer 2 blockchain launch platform UTXO Stack, Cipher Wang, announced the launch of the RGB++ wallet and protocol development kit on the mainnet. Users are now able to test token minting functionality.

RGB++ extends the capabilities of the RGB protocol by integrating single-use seals and client-side validation techniques, facilitating transaction verification and management of the state changes. It achieves this by mapping the UTXO set of Bitcoin to the Cell of Nervos CKB through isomorphic bindings. Additionally, RGB++ leverages scripting constraints on both Bitcoin and CKB chains to guarantee the legitimacy of ownership changes and the accuracy of state computations.

Dear community family, RGB++ protocol devkit and wallet has now mainnet launched officially. The Turing-complete script capability for Bitcoin ecosystem will definitely rock the world. Simple technical guide for RGB++ dev: https://t.co/MRKYg9MuR2



Release note for RGB++ dev… — cipher (@crypcipher) April 3, 2024

The release note for the RGB++ development stack encompasses Bitcoin SPV contract on CKB, Bitcoin SPV proof service, RGB++ lock for Isomorphic binding, BtcTimeLock for Layer 1 and Layer 2 Leap, and the RGB++ SDK.

Meanwhile, the release note for the JoyID Passkey wallet includes support for RGB++ assets, .bit support for BTC-CKB transfer, and the integration of a camera scan feature for BTC address recognition.

UTXO Stack Concludes Seed Funding Round, Plans to Revolutionize Bitcoin Ecosystem

UTXO Stack recently concluded its seed funding round led by ABCDE and SNZ Capital, with strategic backing from CKB Eco Fund. Other participants in the funding round included OKX Ventures, Waterdrip Capital, Matrixport, y2z Ventures, DRK Lab, and UTXO Management.

The project focuses on helping developers create high-performance parallel blockchains to enhance scalability and foster the growth of the Bitcoin ecosystem. It streamlines the launch of BTC Layer 2 blockchains and secures them by staking BTC, CKB, and other Bitcoin Layer 1 assets.

UTXO Stack incorporates the RGB++ protocol, enabling the execution of complex smart contracts directly on Bitcoin assets. This integration eliminates the need for cross-chain bridges, improving transaction efficiency and simplifying asset transfers within the Bitcoin network.

