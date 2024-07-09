Scroll Unveils Level Up Platform To Support Developers In Learning Solidity And Applying For Ecosystem Funding

In Brief Scroll launched Level Up platform to empower developers with opportunities to apply for ecosystem grants and acquire skills in Solidity.

Ethereum Layer 2 network Scroll, announced it has launched Level Up, a new platform designed to empower developers with opportunities to apply for ecosystem grants and acquire skills in Solidity through beginner-friendly challenges.

The platform includes initial challenges aimed at teaching builders the fundamentals of Solidity, from understanding different data types to executing ETH transactions within their own smart contracts.

Furthermore, Level Up will not only function as an educational platform for blockchain developers but also will double as a hub where teams or individuals can apply for grants. Presently, the Scroll grants program features two distinct tracks: the Starter Track provides funding of up to $10,000 USD per project, while the Launch Track offers up to $100,000 USD per project.

The Starter Track aims to support developers who require initial assistance in exploring and developing their experimental ideas within the Scroll ecosystem. Meanwhile, the Launch Track targets projects that are inherently unique, ambitious, and poised to make an impact on the Scroll ecosystem at scale. In addition to funding, Scroll provides various types of support, such as collaborations with other projects within the Scroll ecosystem, guidance on industry-leading go-to-market strategies (GTM), and assistance in showcasing developers’ projects to global communities.

Currently, the platform is accepting grant applications, and will continue to do so until the deadline at 00:00 on August 8th.

How to Apply



Applications are now open, and will run up until the deadline on August 8th, 2024, at 00:00 UTC.



Apply here: https://t.co/n8I6FbH58W — Scroll 📜 (@Scroll_ZKP) July 9, 2024

Scroll Expands Its Ecosystem By Partnering With Kontos

Scroll operates as a scaling solution designed for Ethereum, prioritizing security and leveraging advancements in scaling design and zero-knowledge proofs to create an additional layer on top of Ethereum. This approach aims to enhance accessibility, responsiveness, and scalability, enabling support for a larger number of users concurrently compared to Ethereum’s native capabilities alone.

Recently, Scroll established a partnership with Kontos, a zero-knowledge-based Layer 2 account protocol. This collaboration enables Kontos users to interact with Scroll’s ecosystem, utilizing assets from other blockchains without concerns about gas fees. It facilitates easy access and participation in Scroll’s decentralized applications (dApps) through the Kontos platform.

