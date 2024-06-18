Kontos Integrates With ZetaChain To Enhance Interoperability

In Brief Kontos integrated with ZetaChain to enhance interoperability, allowing users to directly interact with ZetaChain from its platform.

User-focused omnichain infrastructure Kontos announced its integration with the Layer 1 blockchain and interoperational platform ZetaChain to enhance interoperability. Now, Kontos users can interact with ZetaChain directly from within the Kontos platform.

The partnership aims to enhance user experience with improved interoperability, allowing users to create a Kontos account and directly engage with ZetaChain using assets from other blockchains. Furthermore, it facilitates seamless transactions, enabling users to execute trades and transactions on ZetaChain using assets from different blockchains without concerns about gas fees. Moreover, it includes decentralized applications (dApps) interaction capabilities, enabling users to engage with dApps on the ZetaChain platform and utilizing assets from diverse blockchains to handle gas fees.

Kontos has also integrated ZetaChain into its Trade and Send functionalities to unlock Energy Orbs. This enhancement allows users to engage in additional tasks, thereby increasing their opportunities to earn more Energy.

ZetaChain serves as a Layer 1 blockchain designed for chain abstraction, facilitating the development of straightforward and secure omnichain applications that encompass various blockchains such as Ethereum, Cosmos, Bitcoin, and others. Additionally, boasting a rich ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps), ZetaChain offers improved interoperability.

Kontos Launches Energy Orbs Challenge, Rewarding Users For Engagement In Trading

It operates as an EVM-compatible public blockchain built on the Cosmos framework, providing users with a gateway to engage with multiple underlying public blockchains, currently supporting connectivity with eight distinct blockchains. Within this ecosystem, inter-chain communication is enabled using a combination of zero-knowledge proofs and a light client solution, which ensures effective and secure data verification across the network.

Recently, Kontos launched its Energy Orbs Challenge, allowing individuals to participate in diverse tasks to accumulate energy points. These points unlock Energy Orbs that offer rewards such as Kontos Points, stablecoin incentives, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

