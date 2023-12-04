Markets News Report
December 04, 2023

Scammer Exploits Stargate Snapshot, Nets Over $43,000 from Phishing Link

by Victor Dey
In Brief

A scammer managed to deceive over 1,000 users on Stargate Snapshot by embedding a phishing link in a voting proposal, leading to a profit of more than $43,000.

A recent phishing scam on the Stargate Snapshot platform has raised serious security concerns. A LayerZero Discord Moderator revealed that a scammer had posted a deceptive proposal vote, which included a phishing link, by staking STG tokens.

This cunning tactic misled over 1,000 users to participate in the vote, enabling the scammer to profit more than $43,000.

The incident came to light when the Discord Moderator for LayerZero, the underlying network for Stargate, flagged the fraudulent proposal. The proposal enticed users to click on a link under the guise of participating in a legitimate governance vote.

The scammer’s proposal managed to attract a significant number of users, with over 1,000 participants unwittingly engaging with the phishing link. This high level of engagement underscores the effectiveness of the scammer’s strategy.

As a result of this elaborate phishing scheme, the scammer successfully accumulated profits exceeding $43,000. This figure was confirmed through tracking the scammer’s digital activities and wallet transactions.

Following the scam, investigators are making efforts to trace the scammer’s digital footprint. They have identified links to the scammer’s wallet addresses and related transactions, providing leads for further investigation.

In response to the incident, the Stargate and LayerZero communities received alerts, and discussions are underway to enhance security measures and prevent similar attacks in the future. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threats in the digital asset space and the need for heightened vigilance among users.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

