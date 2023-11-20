Markets News Report
Osaka Digital Exchange will Launch Japan’s First Digital Securities Trading Platform

In Brief

Japan’s Osaka Digital Exchange is launching the country’s first digital securities trading on December 25, featuring securitization tokens by real estate firm Ichigo Inc., indicating a strategic shift towards higher-yield digital asset investments in Japan’s financial market.

Japan's First Digital Securities Launch by Osaka Digital Exchange

Japan’s Osaka Digital Exchange is set to pioneer a new financial landscape by launching the country’s first digital securities on December 25. The debut of this innovative market will feature securitization tokens issued by Tokyo-based real estate investment firm Ichigo Inc.

The tokens represent approximately $20.1 million in real estate-backed securities.

Security tokens, as digitally managed assets, aim to boost market liquidity and simplify investment processes for individual investors. Despite the initial modest size of Ichigo’s offering, signaling cautious market testing, this move is significant.

It is a part of Japan’s broader strategy to promote high-yield risk assets as a solution, to fund needs of its ageing population. Typical Japanese households hold over 2,000 trillion yen in financial assets, predominantly in low-interest deposits.

The introduction of digital securities by Osaka Digital Exchange marks a significant shift towards diversifying investment portfolios and tapping into potentially higher returns.

Asia’s Shift Towards Digital Securities

Digital securities are becoming increasingly popular worldwide, signaling a rising trend in the global financial market.

Asian markets like Hong Kong and South Korea are amending regulations to encourage the sales of security tokens. These changes include easing restrictions to enable offerings beyond professional investors and modifying laws for the issuance and distribution of these digital assets.

Ichigo, already experienced in structuring digital securities for residential property investments, is taking a significant leap forward. Previously, the focus was on small lot deals for individual investors and business owners.

The new initiative, however, represents a more ambitious and broader approach to digital asset investment.

