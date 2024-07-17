Lifestyle News Report Technology
Sanctum Relaunches CLOUD Airdrop Allocation Checker, Adds 1,000 New Eligible Users

Published: July 17, 2024
by Anastasiia O
In Brief

Sanctum relaunched its CLOUD airdrop allocation checker, allowing 1,000 additional users to claim the token.

Liquid staking platform on Solana, Sanctum (CLOUD) unveiled the relaunch of the CLOUD airdrop allocation checker on the LFG platform. This update allows 1,000 additional users who previously did not qualify for the CLOUD airdrop to now be eligible.

Furthermore, following the resolution of the Cupcakes EXP error, user distributions were adjusted to the correct 20,000 Bonus EXP per cupcake. Consequently, non-cupcake holders may see a slight reduction in their allocation, up to a maximum of 3%, as stated by Sanctum in the announcement on social media platform X.

Sanctum intends to release CLOUD at 11 am EST on July 18th, allowing users to claim the airdrop and start trading CLOUD. The token is expected to be listed on various cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bybit, Kraken, Gate.io, among others.

The total supply of CLOUD is capped at 1 billion. The project has set aside 10% of the total supply for the airdrop, with 50 million CLOUD allocated to Capital and another 50 million to Earnestness. The Capital distribution was done in accordance with an individual’s share of the total Wonderland Season 1 EXP. To qualify, users were required to have registered for Wonderland and earned more than 266,000 EXP.

The Earnestness distribution rewarded community members active on Telegram, Discord, Twitter, websites, and YouTube, with the cutoff made at 12:00 am EST on July 1st.

Sanctum Releases Airdrop Claim Amounts And Introduces Alpha Vault 

It specializes in liquid staking tokens (LSTs) on Solana, offering instruments for their creation, trading, and management. Its main features encompass the “Infinity” protocol that is aimed at enhancing staking rewards and liquidity, and Validator LSTs that enhance validator performance via tokenization. Furthermore, Sanctum has a Reserve Pool for liquidity support and a Router for staking management.

Recently, Sanctum released the airdrop claim amounts and introduced the Alpha Vault, which enables users to deposit USDC and receive CLOUD tokens at a discounted rate compared to their Jupiter launchpad price, with these tokens locked for six months. The vault has a maximum deposit limit of $7.5 million in USDC.

Tags:

