Sanctum Locks User Profiles To Prepare For CLOUD Token Launch, Profile Edits Paused

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Sanctum has locked all user profiles, pausing creating and managing functions, including editing linked wallets and social information.

Solana-based liquid staking platform Sanctum announced that it has temporarily locked all user profiles. A post on the social media platform X indicates that creating and managing profiles, including editing linked wallets and social information, is currently not supported. However, users with existing profiles can still log in to view them.

This temporary lock is part of the preparations for the CLOUD token launch. Sanctum advised users to follow its official social media channels for updates on profile unlocks.

CLOUD serves as a governance token of Sanctum, with a total supply of 1 billion tokens. According to the CLOUD tokenomics, Sanctum plans to allocate 18% of the total supply at launch: 10% will be distributed through an initial airdrop, and 8% will be used to seed liquidity in the LFG launch pool. Additionally, 13% of the tokens are reserved for the strategic reserve, 25% are distributed to the team, 13% are designated for backers, and 1% is set aside for the Jupiter LFG.

Important Notice to All Users



All Profiles have been locked temporarily.



You won’t be able to:

> Create a new profile

> Manage your existing profile (including editing linked wallets and socials)

> However, if you have an existing profile, you will still be able to log into… pic.twitter.com/UwkyRuJlIA — sanctum ☁️ (@sanctumso) July 1, 2024

Sanctum Introduces Beta Version Of Sanctum Profiles, Encouraging Users To Create Profiles And Link Wallets

Sanctum focuses on liquid staking tokens (LSTs) on the Solana blockchain, offering tools for the creation, trading, and management of these tokens. Its key features include the “Infinity” protocol, designed to optimize staking rewards and liquidity, and validator LSTs, which aim to improve validator performance through tokenization. It also offers a reserve pool for liquidity support and a router for efficient staking management. Supporting multiple LSTs, the platform provides a comprehensive ecosystem for various staking solutions.

The project introduced the Beta version of its Sanctum Profiles in June, allowing individuals to make profiles on the website and link their wallets and social media accounts. These profiles are aimed to serve as a criterion for the token launch. Additionally, the broader objective of the Sanctum Profile feature is to facilitate users in establishing their identity in the Sanctum community, providing a platform to showcase their roles, pets, achievements, and more.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson