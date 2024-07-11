News Report Technology
July 11, 2024

Sanctum Initiates CLOUD Airdrop, Launching Token Claims On July 18

by
Published: July 11, 2024 at 3:14 am Updated: July 11, 2024 at 3:14 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 11, 2024 at 3:14 am

In Brief

Liquid staking platform based on Solana, Sanctum announced its intention to launch the CLOUD airdrop next week.

Sanctum Initiates CLOUD Airdrop, Launching Token Claims On July 18

Liquid staking platform based on Solana, Sanctum (CLOUD) announced its intention to launch the CLOUD airdrop next week.

On Monday, the project will release a practical guide outlining the launch process. Following this, at 15:30 UTC on July 16th, it plans to conduct a special edition of the Planetary Call, titled “Liftoff” with Jupiter, to provide further insights into the launch. Subsequently, a portal will be activated to allow users to check their airdrop allocations, deposit into the Alpha Vault to purchase CLOUD early with vesting, or prepare for the CLOUD launch.

Subsequently, on July 18th, CLOUD will be launched, enabling individuals to claim their airdrop and begin trading with the CLOUD token. On July 19th, Sanctum will host a CLOUD Party.

Sanctum To Unlock 18% Of Total CLOUD Supply At Launch

A total supply of CLOUD is set at 1 billion tokens. According to Sanctum, 18% of the total supply is planned for allocation at the release: 10% will be allocated via an initial airdrop, and 8% will be utilized to seed liquidity in the LFG launch pool. In addition, 13% of the tokens will be set aside for the strategic reserve, 25% will be distributed to the team, 13% to backers, and 1% will be reserved for the Jupiter LFG.

The token will be used for governance and capital control, enabling holders to influence decisions regarding the platform’s direction and resource management. Additionally, participants will be required to stake CLOUD to qualify for the Sanctum Verified Partner program, with CLOUD holders voting on which partners are accepted.

At the airdrop launch, 18% of the total token supply will be unlocked. Half of the airdrop, or 5%, will be allocated to Wonderland XP. The remaining 5% will be distributed among users based on user social contributions, the quality of these contributions, and active participation.

Sanctum focuses on liquid staking tokens (LSTs) Solana, providing tools for the creation, trading, and management of these tokens.  Recently, Sanctum concluded its Wonderland Season 1 and unveiled Sanctum Profiles, enabling individuals to connect their wallets and social media accounts.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Stake and Earn: The Benefits and Pitfalls of Crypto Staking

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 11, 2024

The End of Paper Passports? Ontology’s Race to Align Decentralized Identity with Global Regulations

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 11, 2024

Alliance Games Launches MVP, Allowing Users To Mint Alliance Pass, Become Worker Nodes, And Earn WORK Tokens

by Alisa Davidson
July 11, 2024

Sonic Joins Forces With Neon Stack To Introduce EVM-Compatible DApps To Solana

by Alisa Davidson
July 11, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Alliance Games Launches MVP, Allowing Users To Mint Alliance Pass, Become Worker Nodes, And Earn WORK Tokens

by Alisa Davidson
July 11, 2024

Sonic Joins Forces With Neon Stack To Introduce EVM-Compatible DApps To Solana

by Alisa Davidson
July 11, 2024

Microsoft Will Leave OpenAI Board Observer Seat Amid Increasing Global Antitrust Regulatory Concerns

by Alisa Davidson
July 11, 2024

SSV.Network Launches Simple DVT Software Module, Opening It For Deposits

by Alisa Davidson
July 11, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Stake and Earn: The Benefits and Pitfalls of Crypto Staking
Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
Stake and Earn: The Benefits and Pitfalls of Crypto Staking
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 11, 2024
The End of Paper Passports? Ontology’s Race to Align Decentralized Identity with Global Regulations
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
The End of Paper Passports? Ontology’s Race to Align Decentralized Identity with Global Regulations
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 11, 2024
Alliance Games Launches MVP, Allowing Users To Mint Alliance Pass, Become Worker Nodes, And Earn WORK Tokens
Lifestyle News Report Technology
Alliance Games Launches MVP, Allowing Users To Mint Alliance Pass, Become Worker Nodes, And Earn WORK Tokens
by Alisa Davidson
July 11, 2024
Sonic Joins Forces With Neon Stack To Introduce EVM-Compatible DApps To Solana
News Report Technology
Sonic Joins Forces With Neon Stack To Introduce EVM-Compatible DApps To Solana
by Alisa Davidson
July 11, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.