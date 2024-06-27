Markets News Report Technology
June 27, 2024

Ring Protocol Launches RING Token And Opens Points Redemption Channel

by
Published: June 27, 2024 at 5:38 am Updated: June 27, 2024 at 5:38 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: June 27, 2024 at 5:38 am

In Brief

Ring Protocol launched its native token RING on its platform, enabling users to convert Ring Points into RING and claim the token.

Ring Protocol Launches RING Token And Opens Points Redemption Channel

Decentralized exchange (DEX) operating on the Layer 2 network Blast, Ring Protocol announced the launch of the native token RING on its platform. Now, users can convert their Ring Points into the RING token through the Redeem section of the exchange. Additionally, Ring Earn users have the ability to claim and convert RING within the Earn section. Furthermore, Ring has introduced a RING token pool.

As a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol prioritizing asset utilization, Ring Protocol has recently exceeded a total value locked (TVL) of $500 million, as announced on its social media platform X. The RING token model provides incentives for liquidity providers on the platform. Moreover, the exchange maintains user engagement with periodic airdrops.

Currently, users seeking to acquire the RING token can do so through activities such as farming, providing liquidity, participating in community events, and engaging in campaigns, among other opportunities.

Over 100,000 Wallets Registered: Ring Protocol and Its Top Position Among Blast DApps By Volume In June

Ring Protocol aims to build a universal liquidity protocol aimed at maximizing asset utilization. Currently, there are billions of idle assets stored on-chain, while thousands of cryptocurrency projects face liquidity shortages. To address these issues, Ring Protocol is introducing a range of products designed to transform the DeFi ecosystem. 

Its offerings encompass Ring Swap, which facilitates an automated market maker (AMM) on Blast, optimizing asset utilization for liquidity providers (LPs), Ring Launchpad, representing a platform that connects underutilized assets with projects in need of liquidity, and FEW (Financial Elastic Wrapping) Protocol, an asset layer adaptable to various DeFi protocols.

Launched earlier this year, Ring Protocol has emerged as a prominent DEX on Blast, incorporating more than six protocols and exceeding a milestone of over 100,000 registered wallets. The platform is integrated with several cryptocurrency wallets, including OKX wallet, Trust Wallet, Coin98, and Bitget Wallet. Throughout June, Ring consistently achieved the top position as the leading decentralized application (dApp) on Blast by volume, surpassing Juice, Thruster, and Blur multiple times.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Leveraging Zero-Knowledge Proofs: NEAR Protocol’s Strategy for Enhanced Blockchain Efficiency

by Viktoriia Palchik
June 27, 2024

Lenovo Releases Daystar Platform For Metaverse Building Powered By AIGC Technology

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024

Synternet Mainnet Goes Live On Cosmos, Unlocking Full Capabilities Of SYNT Token

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024

Zeta Markets Initiates Token Airdrop Distribution, Secures ZEX Listing On Major Crypto Exchanges

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Lenovo Releases Daystar Platform For Metaverse Building Powered By AIGC Technology

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024

Synternet Mainnet Goes Live On Cosmos, Unlocking Full Capabilities Of SYNT Token

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024

Zeta Markets Initiates Token Airdrop Distribution, Secures ZEX Listing On Major Crypto Exchanges

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024

Crypto Exchange WEEX To Start Second Phase Of ZKsync Launchpool On June 30, Allowing Participants To Invest WXT And Earn ZK Tokens

by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Leveraging Zero-Knowledge Proofs: NEAR Protocol’s Strategy for Enhanced Blockchain Efficiency
Ecosystem Interview Research Business Software Technology
Leveraging Zero-Knowledge Proofs: NEAR Protocol’s Strategy for Enhanced Blockchain Efficiency
by Viktoriia Palchik
June 27, 2024
Lenovo Releases Daystar Platform For Metaverse Building Powered By AIGC Technology
Business News Report Software Technology
Lenovo Releases Daystar Platform For Metaverse Building Powered By AIGC Technology
by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024
Synternet Mainnet Goes Live On Cosmos, Unlocking Full Capabilities Of SYNT Token
News Report Technology
Synternet Mainnet Goes Live On Cosmos, Unlocking Full Capabilities Of SYNT Token
by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024
Zeta Markets Initiates Token Airdrop Distribution, Secures ZEX Listing On Major Crypto Exchanges
Markets News Report Technology
Zeta Markets Initiates Token Airdrop Distribution, Secures ZEX Listing On Major Crypto Exchanges
by Alisa Davidson
June 27, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.