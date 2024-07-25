Markets News Report Technology
Ring Protocol Announces Launch Of Its New DEX Aggregator RingX

In Brief

Ring Protocol launched its new DEX aggregator, RingX with optimal routing, minimal slippage, and lowest cost.

Ring Protocol Announces Launch Of Its New DEX Aggregator RingX

Decentralized exchange (DEX) functioning on the Layer 2 network Blast, Ring Protocol launched its new DEX aggregator, RingX.

RingX, designed to be a mobile-friendly application, guarantees optimal swap rates in real time, ensures efficient routing, and offers users minimal slippage and low costs.

Among other benefits are native support for the Blast network, which enhances compatibility within the Blast ecosystem, and a seamless mobile experience. Additionally, RingX provides competitive swap rates by aggregating all major DEXs on Blast in real time and ensures fast and efficient transaction processing.

Furthermore, RingX features advanced routing technology, including swap order routing and a swap splitting algorithm. It also offers users the opportunity to earn Blast Gold as a reward for trading major pairs.

Over the past 24 hours, RingX reported a trading volume of over $442,870, according to data from the DEX aggregator website.

Blast provides a native yield system for stablecoins and Ethereum. This yield is produced via ETH staking and real-world asset (RWA) protocols and is automatically distributed to Blast users.

Ring Protocol: What Is It?

It intends to develop a universal liquidity protocol to enhance asset usage. At present, large amounts of assets remain idle on-chain, and many cryptocurrency projects experience liquidity challenges. To tackle such problems, the project is working on various products intended to rethink the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Released earlier in 2024, Ring Protocol has quickly become a recognized DEX on Blast. It has integrated over 6 protocols and surpassed 100,000 registered addresses. The platform supports major cryptocurrency wallets, encompassing OKX Wallet, Trust Wallet, Coin98, as well as Bitget Wallet. According to DeFiLlama data, the protocol records a total value locked (TVL) of $265 million.

Recently, it listed RING native token on the platform. Individuals now have an option to convert Ring Points into RING tokens via the Redeem section of the exchange.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

