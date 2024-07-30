Republic Crypto And Immutable Team Up To Transform Tokenomics In Web3 Gaming

In Brief Republic Crypto Advisory has partnered with Immutable to provide support to game studios developing on the Immutable platform.

Web3 advisory and investment services organization called Republic Crypto Advisory announced it has forged a strategic partnership with Immutable, a Layer 2 network for blockchain gaming to provide extensive support to game studios developing on the Immutable platform.

“Partnering with the Immutable ecosystem enables Republic to demonstrate shared strengths in advancing Web3 gaming,” said Maria Chak, Head of Business Development & GTM at Republic, in a written statement. “Immutable is the leader in Web3 gaming, and we are thrilled to support their top-tier games with Republic’s expertise in technology, tokenomics, and go-to-market strategies while integrating them into the vast Republic ecosystem,” she added.

The collaboration is aimed at delivering specialized services to develop sustainable economic systems that encourage desirable behaviors, with the goal of enhancing player engagement, retention, and monetization.

Furthermore, the partnership is anticipated to change the way game studios handle tokenomics. Republic Crypto Advisory will provide guidance on tokenomics and technical matters to games within the Immutable ecosystem, from initial stages to liquidity. Additionally, the firm will support game studios with detailed go-to-market strategies.

“Republic’s impressive track record with startups and enterprises, combined with their team of economists, finance experts, legal professionals, and developers, ensures our top-tier games have the resources and expertise needed to successfully develop, test, and implement tokens for long-term success,” said Eddie Burrowes, SVP of Tokens at Immutable, in a written statement.

Republic Focuses on Support For Game Studios And Economic Value Creation

Established in 2017, Republic Crypto Advisory is an experienced player in the cryptocurrency sector, having navigated various market cycles. Its expertise will support Web3 companies focused on creating long-term economic value, game studios with secured funding that are actively developing functional games, and teams needing help with in-game economics to improve their projects.

Recently, the company has been involved in several prominent projects such as Supra Oracles, DappRadar, Chingari, Zed Run, and Star Atlas, demonstrating a strong track record in launching Web3 startups. As an advisory firm, it provides guidance to leading enterprises in the Web3 sector, including one of the Big 4 accounting firms in the United States, as well as major conglomerates across the Asia Pacific Region.

