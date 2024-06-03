Render Network Foundation Launches Grant Program Rewarding Projects For Enhancing Network And Engaging Community

In Brief Render Network Foundation opened its grant program for applications, seeking projects that improve the network and motivate its community.

Entity behind the decentralized 3D rendering solution provider, Render Network (RENDER), the Render Network Foundation, announced the opening of its grant program for applications.

The program is aimed at supporting the growth and stability of its network by offering financial assistance, technical support, resources for the community, and general guidance. It will primarily fund projects of varying sizes in four key areas: development, resources, community activities, and educational initiatives. The projects should aim to improve the network and motivate its community.

The Grants Program will be hosted on the Render Network Foundation website, providing general guidelines on expectations from the community. The entity anticipates potential applicants to drive innovation for the project by contributing their ideas and meeting the specific criteria.

The organization will initially accept brief project pitches to ensure alignment with the participants’ goals. The pitch form has been published and is currently open on the Render Network Foundation webpage. Once an application is approved, participants will be required to submit a more detailed formal proposal. The timeline and funding details will be discussed once the grant is awarded. The entity will allocate grant funds from its treasury.

Render Network Transfers RENDER To Solana, and Publishes AI Training Proposal

The Render Network offers near real-time rendering through a decentralized GPU processing model, addressing users’ growing GPU compute needs for 3D rendering tasks. The network increases render speed for creators, reduces costs, and enhances scalability. It also improves capital efficiency by using idle GPU resources and compensating GPU providers for their contributions.

Recently, Render Network transferred its tokens to the Solana network. This move is expected to facilitate new features such as real-time streaming and dynamic NFTs. Additionally, it has published a proposal seeking a vote on the creation of a model for Stability AI to utilize the network for developing a dataset of 3D assets to train 3D AI. The dataset usage will be facilitated by RENDER tokens, and Render Network nodes will be incentivized to contribute to asset generation through a new staking program.

