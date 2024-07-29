Jambo And PixelVerse Unite To Connect Web3 Gaming With Mobile Access In Emerging Markets

In Brief Jambo forged a strategic partnership with PixelVerse to deliver blockchain technologies and entertainment to underserved regions worldwide.

The developer of Web3 infrastructure, Jambo announced a strategic partnership with the Telegram-based gaming platform PixelVerse, aiming to combine the extensive distribution network of the JamboPhone, with the gaming environment of PixelVerse to deliver blockchain technologies and interactive entertainment to underserved regions worldwide.

“Our initiative with PixelVerse transcends traditional gaming by integrating it with practical blockchain applications, making advanced technology accessible at the fingertips of millions,” said James Zhang, Co-founder of Jambo. “This partnership is pivotal in our mission to bring comprehensive digital services to emerging markets, fostering both economic and digital literacy on a global scale,” he added.

PixelVerse is a cyberpunk-themed gaming ecosystem with over 70 million players and a prominent Web3 presence, boasting 14 million social media followers. The platform integrates third-party developers and intellectual property (IPs) alongside its own projects. It features role-playing game (RPG) elements and player versus player (PvP) battles through its PixelTap mini-game on Telegram.

The collaboration seeks to address high unbanked rates and limited digital access in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia by providing a gaming experience directly through the preinstalled JamboApp. Users will be able to access PixelVerse’s game, PixelTap, via the Telegram messaging application.

PixelVerse provides engaging gaming experiences, including its main game, PixelTap, on Telegram, which offers both entertainment and in-game earning opportunities. JamboPhones, with the pre-installed JamboApp, will offer direct access to PixelVerse through the JamboPlay section, allowing users seamless entry into the Web3 gaming environment.

The collaboration brings benefits such as seamless integration, allowing users to access PixelVerse games directly through the JamboApp on their JamboPhones, which are designed to enhance interaction with blockchain technologies. Additionally, the partnership offers extensive reach, as JamboPhones are operational worldwide, aiming to transform access to digital services in underserved regions. Moreover, this integration is anticipated to foster ongoing engagement with the digital economy, using gaming as a gateway to broader financial and technological opportunities.

Jambo Builds Web3 Infrastructure In Emerging Markets

It is at the forefront of developing Web3 infrastructure in emerging markets through its JamboPhone and JamboApp, facilitating digital engagement and economic empowerment. Backed by prominent global investors, Jambo aims to introduce the next billion users to the digital era, improving their access to Web3 technologies.

Recently, Jambo has teamed up with Galxe, a Web3 infrastructure and digital credential network, to integrate Galxe’s financial technologies into Jambo’s mobile phones. This partnership is aimed at advancing Jambo’s digital services for its users.

