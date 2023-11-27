Putin Unveils Russia’s AI Development Strategy, Criticizes ‘Western AI Standards’

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in no mood to sit outside the AI race, and has announced plans regarding a new national strategy for AI development to counter ‘western influence’, at the Artificial Intelligence Journey conference in Moscow on Friday.

“Our domestic models of artificial intelligence must reflect the entire wealth and diversity of world culture, the heritage, knowledge and wisdom of all civilizations,” Putin said.

While speaking at the conference, the Russian president expressed concern that AI developed according to “Western standards” could potentially manifest as a “kind of xenophobe.” He further emphasized that the complete potential of AI tools has only begun to surface in the past year.

Criticizing “Western search engines” and generative AI models, he labeled them as “very selective and biased.”

According to Putin, current AI tools fall short of acknowledging and sometimes outright neglecting Russian culture. He pointed out that when given a creative task, the machine relies solely on the English language database, leading to the exclusion and cancellation of Russian culture, science, music and literature.

In simple terms, the algorithm may convey to the machine that Russia and its cultural contributions simply do not exist in the digital space, he added.

In the race to AI development, China and the United States have taken centre stage, making advancements that researchers and global leaders believe will have a transformative impact. While Moscow aspires to establish itself as an AI powerhouse, its endeavors have encountered setbacks.

The conflict in Ukraine has compelled a significant exodus of talented specialists from Russia, impeding Moscow’s ambitions. Moreover, Western sanctions have added another layer of challenge, obstructing the country’s access to high-tech imports crucial for its technological aspirations.

Moreover, a majority of the large language models in the market have utilized training data in English, which makes them not suitable for use in other languages. Putin said such a “monopolistic dominance” of the technology is “unacceptable, dangerous and inadmissible”.

“Our innovations should rest on our traditional values, the wealth and beauty of the Russian language and languages of other peoples in Russia,” he added.

Russia’s Strategy to Counter Western ‘AI Dominance’

According to Putin, the current AI models “cancel Russian culture”, and the president announced that Russia will increase investment for AI development, across all sectors.

He cited the example of Gazprom Neft – one of the largest oil producers in the country – and highlighted how the firm is leveraging AI to reduce the costs associated with oil well development and tackle complex logistics safety issues.

Expressing his aspirations, Putin stated, “I hope we will be more active in this area. When I say ‘we,’ I am referring not only to the government but also to the regions and industries, and individual plants.”

The Russian leader underscores the nation’s commitment to intensify research in the domains of generative AI and large language models, acknowledging the current lag behind leading Western-developed tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbots.

In pursuit of these advancements, he called for scaling up Russia’s supercomputing power and advocates for improvements to the country’s top-level AI education programs.

