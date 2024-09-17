Puffer Finance Introduces UniFi AVS With Preconfirmations To Shorten Transaction Times

In Brief Puffer Finance introduced UniFi AVS, aimed at using rollups to address Ethereum’s fragmentation and help it achieve faster speeds.

Liquid restaking protocol Puffer Finance, developed on EigenLayer, introduced the UniFi Actively Validated Services (AVSs).

UniFi AVS seeks to fully leverage rollups to tackle the challenge of Ethereum’s fragmentation while aiding Ethereum to achieve faster speeds than alternative Layer 1 networks, all without sacrificing decentralization. This is achieved through the use of EigenLayer. With its support, UniFi AVS brings preconfirmations to Ethereum, facilitating fast transactions for both Layer 1 and rollups while also creating a new revenue stream for validators.

With preconfirmations, validators commit to encompass transactions in blocks prior to officially proposing them to Ethereum’s Layer 1. This allows users to receive quicker confirmations without having to wait for the typical 12-second block time. In addition, UniFi AVS maintains accountability via an on-chain registry and a slashing mechanism. Validators not fulfilling the pre-confirmation commitments face penalties, which helps ensure the system’s reliability and security.

For Ethereum users, UniFi AVS will provide faster and more seamless transactions with strong economic guarantees. It also helps Ethereum remain competitive with faster alternative Layer 1 blockchains without compromising on security or decentralization. In addition, UniFi AVS introduces new revenue opportunities by enabling validators to earn through pre-confirmations while remaining completely permissionless. These added economic incentives contribute to a stronger and more secure Ethereum network.

What Is UniFi?

Puffer Finance offers a native liquid restaking solution designed for Ethereum Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. The protocol operates within a permissionless framework, allowing individuals to run validators and enhance their rewards through restaking. It focuses on capital efficiency by enabling validator participation with less than 2 ETH and includes features like slash protection and control over Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) strategies.

Its UniFi is a recently launched Based Rollup designed to address fragmentation, improve interoperability, and enable transactions on Ethereum within 100 milliseconds. It uses Layer 1 sequencing and incorporates pre-confirmations from Puffer Finance’s restaking validators. This enables the rollup to gradually shift from a centralized sequencer to a decentralized network while ensuring that transactions remain fast, cost-efficient, as well as reliable.

