Puffer Finance Launches UniFi Quest #2 On Galxe Offering 10M Puffer Points In Rewards

In Brief Puffer Finance launched of UniFi Quest #2 on Galxe, allowing users to explore the Based Rollup and earn up to 10 million Puffer Points.

Liquid restaking protocol Puffer Finance, built on EigenLayer, announced the launch of UniFi Quest #2 on the Web3 platform Galxe. This new initiative allows users to explore UniFi’s Based Rollup technology and earn up to 10 million Puffer Points.

The campaign is currently underway and features two types of tasks, awarding 100 and 300 points for participation. To earn 100 points, users are encouraged to engage with the Puffer Finance official account on the social media platform X by liking and retweeting posts.

The second task involves participating in a quiz where users can test their knowledge about UniFi to earn 300 points.

Puffer UniFi is a newly launched Based Rollup designed to tackle fragmentation, enhance interoperability, and facilitate transactions on Ethereum within 100 milliseconds. It utilizes Layer 1 sequencing and incorporates pre-confirmations from Puffer Finance‘s restaking validators. This approach allows the new rollup to transition from a centralized sequencer to a decentralized network simultaneously guaranteeing transactions remain fast, cost-effective, and reliable.

Gaining and accumulating Puffer Points allows users to qualify for additional rewards from the project.

Puffer Finance Introduces Program To Incentivize Ethereum NoOps And Users

It provides a native liquid restaking solution tailored for Ethereum Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. The protocol offers a permissionless framework, allowing individuals to run validators and earn increased rewards through restaking. It emphasizes capital efficiency by enabling validator operation with less than 2 ETH and includes features such as slash protection and autonomy over Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) strategies.

Recently, the project introduced a program created to reward Ethereum node operators (NoOps). This program allows them to earn rewards through Ethereum PoS and Actively Validated Services (AVS) restaking while also providing special incentives in the form of Puffer Points.

