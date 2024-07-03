News Report Technology
July 03, 2024

Polkadot Announces Launch Of Ledger Application To Enhance Ecosystem Interoperability

by
Published: July 03, 2024 at 10:22 am Updated: July 03, 2024 at 10:22 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 03, 2024 at 10:22 am

In Brief

Polkadot released Polkadot Ledger application to facilitate user interaction with Polkadot and its parachains within a sole application.

Polkadot Announces Launch Of Ledger Application To Enhance Ecosystem Interoperability

Multi-chain network Polkadot announced the release of the Polkadot Ledger application, designed to facilitate user interaction with Polkadot and its parachains within a sole application. This initiative aims to enhance secure and seamless interoperability across the complete Polkadot ecosystem.

The introduction of the new Polkadot Ledger application represents a notable improvement in technical capabilities and user accessibility by integrating and verifying metadata. This enhancement allows users to securely oversee their funds throughout the Polkadot ecosystem, encompassing both system blockchains and parachains, all via a unified application interface.

To begin utilizing the application, new users are advised to download it from the My Ledger tab within Ledger Live. Meanwhile, existing users must migrate their accounts and funds to the new Polkadot application leveraging the Migration App, also found in Ledger Live. Moreover, the Polkadot application is compatible with wallets such as Talisman, SubWallet, and Nova Wallet. It automatically manages the new metadata protocol to ensure all interactions are verifiable.

The application incorporates several upgrades that enhance its functionality, such as integrated metadata into transaction signatures to guarantee transparency and security in offline signing and Merkle tree structure integration to minimize metadata size and facilitate secure, verifiable transactions. Additionally, it includes the implementation of dynamic metadata parsing, allowing individuals to securely engage with all Polkadot network blockchains, in spite of hardware capacity. Furthermore, it features an extended signature mechanism that minimizes overhead and enhances security by eliminating the need to incorporate the Merkle tree root in every transaction.

Polkadot Introduces New App Now Supporting All Ledger Devices

Polkadot functions as a decentralized blockchain computing protocol designed to serve as a foundational layer offering validation and security services for independent blockchains known as “parachains.” The platform was developed using Substrate, a framework specifically designed for blockchain development.

It introduced the Polkadot application earlier this month, which is now accessible on Ledger Live, supporting all Ledger devices and ensuring full compatibility with Polkadot, Kusama, and all system blockchains, with parachains set to be integrated gradually.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Open Campus Receives Grant Funding From Arbitrum Foundation To Bolster EDU Chain Development

by Alisa Davidson
July 03, 2024

Kakarot Launches Public Testnet, Introducing Community Points System

by Alisa Davidson
July 03, 2024

Demystifying ZK Technology: zkLink’s Approach to Solving Blockchain Scalability and Interoperability Challenges

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 03, 2024

Crypto Wallet TokenPocket Completes BiHelix Integration, Enabling Users To Create BiHelix Addresses In Its App

by Alisa Davidson
July 03, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Open Campus Receives Grant Funding From Arbitrum Foundation To Bolster EDU Chain Development

by Alisa Davidson
July 03, 2024

Kakarot Launches Public Testnet, Introducing Community Points System

by Alisa Davidson
July 03, 2024

Crypto Wallet TokenPocket Completes BiHelix Integration, Enabling Users To Create BiHelix Addresses In Its App

by Alisa Davidson
July 03, 2024

Hack Seasons Conference 2024: Top Industry Leaders and Innovators in Brussels on July 7th

by Viktoriia Palchik
July 03, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Open Campus Receives Grant Funding From Arbitrum Foundation To Bolster EDU Chain Development
Lifestyle News Report Technology
Open Campus Receives Grant Funding From Arbitrum Foundation To Bolster EDU Chain Development
by Alisa Davidson
July 3, 2024
Kakarot Launches Public Testnet, Introducing Community Points System
News Report Technology
Kakarot Launches Public Testnet, Introducing Community Points System
by Alisa Davidson
July 3, 2024
Demystifying ZK Technology: zkLink’s Approach to Solving Blockchain Scalability and Interoperability Challenges
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
Demystifying ZK Technology: zkLink’s Approach to Solving Blockchain Scalability and Interoperability Challenges
by Viktoriia Palchik
July 3, 2024
Crypto Wallet TokenPocket Completes BiHelix Integration, Enabling Users To Create BiHelix Addresses In Its App
News Report Technology
Crypto Wallet TokenPocket Completes BiHelix Integration, Enabling Users To Create BiHelix Addresses In Its App
by Alisa Davidson
July 3, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.