Talisman Launches Talisman Quests, Offering Rewards For User Engagement Within Polkadot

Multi-chain cryptocurrency wallet Talisman introduced Talisman Quests, a gamified experience aimed at enhancing user engagement and education within the Polkadot ecosystem.

“We built Quests to be engaging and memorable while also serving as an educational journey for users venturing into the Polkadot ecosystem,” said Jonathan Dunne, co-founder and Head of Technology at Talisman. “Interacting with real apps and assets accelerates the learning curve in a meaningful way,” he added.

Talisman Quests, which recently operated in beta, encourages cryptocurrency users to create profiles and advance through various levels by earning experience points (XP) and unlocking rewards. The gamified progression includes unexpected developments and a hidden narrative that gradually reveals itself as users gain more XP points.

Users can earn XP points through various activities, such as holding tokens in their wallets to generate rewards based on the token type, with staking activities offering XP multipliers. Rewards can be claimed every four hours. Additionally, users can complete cross-ecosystem missions or earn 5% of the total XP accumulated by friends who sign up using their referral link.

Each month, Talisman will introduce a new top rank, continuously advancing the “frontier.” Users will strive to discover and capture The Sceptre, pursue it to The Tower, and ultimately attain the Ultimate Power of Talisman.

In order to take part in Talisman Quests, users are encouraged to download the wallet from talisman.xyz and create their profiles. Alternatively, users can import their accounts or recovery phrases from existing wallets like Metamask, Rabby, and Trust.

“One of the biggest barriers to blockchain adoption is understanding where to start and how to go about navigating the sometimes dizzying world of Web3. With our new Quests app, we are making onboarding fun as well as rewarding, incentivizing users to explore all of the interesting projects and apps this space has to offer,” said Jonathan Dunne.

What Is Talisman Wallet?

Talisman is a multi-chain, non-custodial wallet that allows users to store, send, and receive assets from Polkadot, Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Optimism, and Base. Additionally, it enables users to connect to decentralized applications (dApps).

Talisman offers two complementary products, encompassing Talisman Wallet and Talisman Portal. The Talisman Wallet facilitates interaction with ecosystem applications, including those linked to the Relay Chain and parachains. Meanwhile, the Talisman Portal enhances the wallet’s functionalities by providing a user-friendly interface for staking, cross-chain transfers, participation in crowd loans, and additional features.

Recently, Talisman announced its support for the testnet of a Layer 0 cross-chain protocol, Analog, which facilitates seamless blockchain interoperability, enabling users to access the testnet through Talisman’s wallet and earn Analog points.

