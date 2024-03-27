Troubleshooting Common Issues While Converting PNG to PDF

At the time of personal or professional projects, it is considered important for many users to change the file format from portable network graphics (PNG) to portable document format (PDF). Simply, we say that the conversion of files has a wide range of applications from personal to professional use. However, this process doesn’t seem easy. Despite its seemingly perceived nature, this process may run into challenges and obstacles that disturb the successful conversion of documents.

Whether you are encountering unexpected issues when you come for conversion, in this context the PNG to PDF converter allows you to get help in the conversion process and get conversion within a fraction of a second. After using the online tool you will be analyzed that the upcoming issues can save time and frustration. Stay with us, in this detailed article we have a lot of frequent challenges at the time of portable network graphics to portable document formats to overcome. Let us move a little segment further in depth.

Loss of Image Quality:

● Issue:

One of the most occurring issues at the time of image quality is the loss of image quality. After conversion, the resultant file has low quality, pixelated or blurry, and loss of fine detail.

● Solution:

In order to maintain the image quality, make sure that you take into service the high quality and high resolution pixelated portable network graphics (PNG) file. Furthermore, the online converter offers a lot of settings by which you can adjust dots per inch for a dynamic PDF output. With the help of this method, you can ensure optimal image clarity.

Incorrect Page Orientation:

● Issue:

One of the most common issues is the incorrect page orientation and it is known when the resulting document is not intended or desired. In this issue, pages may be looking in the opposite orientation like landscape instead of portrait.

● Solution:

Take a view of the orientation setting of the PNG to PDF converter, if this is not according to your need then set this before conversion. In order to fix the page orientation adjust the coding to set the orientation at the desired position.

Large File Size:

● Issue:

In quality conversion file size plays a significant role. Generally, when we convert PNG to PDF, it results in an excessively large image document size which creates problems at the time of sharing.

● Solution:

Before conversion must find that what is the average size of your file and optimize it to reduce the file to the minimum size but take in mind that the quality is maintained. This way prevents you from excessive file size without quality compromising.

Transparent Backgrounds Turn White:

● Issue:

One of the most common issues is that the files look white after conversion. This is the proof of losing image quality.

● Solution:

Sometimes, the converted files lose their original background therefore, take into account the right PNG to PDF converter which helps to retain quality.

Inconsistent Colors or Color Profiles:

● Issue:

The most common issue is color disturbance. Sometimes when the files are converted from their original document to the other this leads to inconsistent color profiles.

● Solution:

During the file conversion, inconsistent colors can occur due to a variety of reasons so use the best online PNG to PDF converter which maintains the color combination after conversion. In the tool, you can do the color settings according to your needs.

Conclusion:

The conversion of files is a simple process but sometimes there are some issues that cause different challenges at the time of file conversion which leads to poor quality. By understanding these issues and the settings of the online converter you can overcome these issues easily. This way the integrity of the files can also be preserved.

