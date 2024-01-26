Markets News Report
Placeholder Partner Chris Burniske Predicts Bitcoin Price Might Drop to $30K-$36K Range

Published: January 26, 2024
Victor Dey
In Brief

Former Blockchain Products Lead at ARK Invest, Chris Burniske, expects Bitcoin to decline to a range of $30,000 to $36,000.

Placeholder Partner Chris Burniske Forecasts Bitcoin Price to Drop to $30,000 to $36,000

Former Blockchain Products Lead at the investment management firm ARK Investment Management and current co-founder and partner at Placeholder, a venture capital firm specializing in decentralized protocols and Web3 services —- Chris Burniske expressed his view that Bitcoin might experience a decline to a range of $30,000 to $36,000 or potentially test the range of $20,000 to $30,000. 

According to a post shared on the social media platform X, the opinion leader shared expectations of Bitcoin reaching that low before potentially making a move towards previous all-time highs. The anticipated path is foreseen as volatile, involving potential fakeouts, and is expected to unfold over the course of several months. 

However, Chris Burniske recommended maintaining cryptocurrency holdings, emphasizing the importance of patience in navigating market fluctuations. If the assessment proves accurate, other cryptocurrencies may experience more significant percentage drops than Bitcoin. 

Moreover, he expressed reluctance to provide further details, noting the challenges of making predictions in cryptocurrency space without a primary focus on seeking attention. Regardless of the outcome, Chris Burniske affirmed his commitment to a long-term investment perspective.

The venture capitalist indicated calling the cycle bottom in November 2022 and maintains the perspective that the long-term trend remains robust, highlighting that the recent discussions focus on a local top and local low, rather than a cycle-wide top and low, acknowledging the context of cryptocurrency volatility observed over the last decade and more.

Furthermore, he suggested caution, pointing out that the market recently witnessed the initial parabolic movements of the cycle, which are now showing signs of breaking. Additionally, he highlighted numerous uncertain factors at the macro level. 

While acknowledging that new product innovations are on the horizon, he notes they haven’t fully implemented and the overall sentiment still seems somewhat insular. Burniske clarified that he is not undergoing significant de-risking but rather taking a measured approach by assessing his positions and staying prepared.  

Bitcoin Faces Significant Price Decline 

Bitcoin has recently witnessed a swift decline in price. Currently, BTC is trading at approximately $41,200 (at the time of writing), compared to the nearly $47,000 level observed in anticipation of the spot Bitcoin ETF approval. The decrease in Bitcoin’s price is associated with investors realizing their profits and subsequently exiting their positions in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) due to its transformation into a spot Bitcoin ETF.  

Prior to the conversion of the fund into a spot ETF, GBTC shares were exclusively accessible to accredited investors and subjected to a six-month lockup period post-purchase. With investors currently having the option to redeem their GBTC shares for Bitcoin, over $4 billion has exited the fund as of yesterday.

Various industry experts have recently shared their perspectives on the recent decline in Bitcoin prices, offering diverse insights into the further cryptocurrency  movements.

Former CEO of BitMEX, Arthur Hayes, anticipates the first cryptocurrency to decline below the $40,000 level, a trend expected to persist until January 31. This projection aligns with the timeline for the United States Department of the Treasury’s announcement of its quarterly borrowing plan.

According to Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, the majority of investors liquidating positions in Grayscale’s GBTC are likely to redirect their funds to other Bitcoin ETFs, thereby neutralizing the current weakness in Bitcoin. Mike Novogratz anticipates that within six months, Bitcoin’s value will surpass its current levels, reflecting his optimistic outlook on the market dynamics and potential for recovery.

As the cryptocurrency market faces fluctuations and diverse predictions, Chris Burniske’s approach and emphasis on long-term trends offer valuable insights, adding nuance to the complex narrative of Bitcoin’s current trajectory.

