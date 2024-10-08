Phantom Rolls Out Beta Support For Base, Enabling Users To Explore Its Ecosystem

Self-custody cryptocurrency wallet Phantom announced the launch of beta support for Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum-based Layer 2 blockchain. This integration allows users to explore the Base ecosystem while managing all their interactions from a single wallet.

Furthermore, users are now enabled to experience the combined capabilities of Solana, Ethereum, Bitcoin, as well as Base within one interface. They also have the ability to send, receive, and purchase tokens encompassing USDC and ETH on Base via various payment methods, including debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, or Coinbase. Additionally, users can engage with decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) applications, among other beneficial features.

Meanwhile, Ledger support, spam filtering, and transaction simulation are set to enhance security. Users can connect their Ledger devices to both the mobile application and browser extension to safeguard their cryptocurrencies better. Furthermore, scam detection will promptly flag any malicious transactions.

Currently, Base support is in beta and is entirely opt-in. In order to enable Base, users can open their Phantom wallet on mobile or browser, navigate to ‘Settings,’ select ‘Active Networks,’ and toggle ‘Base’ on.

Phantom Wallet Expands Reach With Multi-Blockchain Support

Phantom Wallet is a non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet and browser extension designed to offer users a secure and intuitive way to manage their digital assets. Originally developed for the Solana blockchain, it has since expanded its support to include Ethereum, Polygon, and Bitcoin while still being recognized as one of the leading wallets for Solana.

The wallet was initially created by a team of Ethereum developers and includes a browser extension that facilitates access to DeFi applications. In early 2022, Phantom raised $109 million in Series B funding, led by Paradigm, with additional investments from firms such as a16z, Variant, Solana Ventures, and Jump Crypto.

